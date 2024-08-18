Olympian maoy muse sa Meralco

Ang Olympic gymnast nga si Aleah Fi­n­negan maoy ni­bandera sa Philippine Cup reigning champion Meralco Bolts sa opening ceremony sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 49 kagahapon, Agusto 18, 2024.

Si Finnegan mirepresentar sa Pilipinas sa Paris Olympics sa women’s gymnastics kuyog sila Levi Ruivivar and Emma Malabuyo.

Ang 21- anyos mitapos sa women’s all-around competition sa ika-47 spot sa iyang Olympic debut.

“As we gear up for another exciting PBA season, we are honored to celebrate the achievements of Filipino athletes like Aleah Finnegan,” natapik sa statement sa Bolts.

“Her journey is a testament to hard work, dedication, and the relentless spirit that drives us all. The Meralco Bolts look forward to standing alongside Aleah as we continue to electrify the court and inspire our fans,” dugang niini.

Sa press time, nakigkombati ang Bolts kontra Magnolia Chicken Timplados sa unang duwa sa opening day. / RSC