Olympians to grace National Weightlifting Open

CEBU City Sports Commission chairman John Pages is ecstatic that Cebu will host the biggest meet of the Philippines’ best weightlifters in the 2024 National Weightlifting Open on June 9 to 15 at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Around 300 of the country’s top weightlifters will converge at the Cube Wing to compete in the national weightlifting contests. The Philippine’s first Olympic gold medalist, Hidilyn Diaz, along with weightlifting stars Elreen Ando, John Febuar Ceniza and Vanessa Sarno will be gracing the event.

“We are thrilled to bring back the National Open to Cebu. We are expecting over 300 weightlifters to participate. Also, we are looking forward to the visit of our only Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz. And, of course, the visits during the 6-day event of our very own Olympians Elreen Ando and John Febuar Ceniza. Together with Vanessa Sarno, a total of four Olympians will be here in Cebu to inspire our weightlifters,” Pages told SunStar Cebu.

The last time the National Weightlifting Open was in Cebu was back in 2018.

“We thank the trust and confidence of SWP Chairman Mark Aliño and SWP President Monico Puentevella,” Pages added.

Puentavella recently paid a visit to Cebu to announce the event and to check out the venue. He was impressed with the venue and was thrilled for the upcoming National Weightlifting Open. / EKA