Ombud: Kasong nepotismo Rama dunay ‘probable cause’

Nakakita og "probable cause" ang Office of the Ombudsman aron kasuhan si preventively suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama sa tulo ka mga paglapas sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, bisan pa sa pangangkon sa naulahi sa pagpirma sa pagtudlo sa iyang mga bayaw sa City Hall kay giingong kini nepotismo.

Ang legal team ni Rama niingon nga moduso sila og Motion for Reconside­ration ug ilang gipaabot nga balihon sa Ombudsman ang reso­lusyon.

Ang reklamo nitumaw human gikiha ni Jonel Saceda, nailhan usab nga “Inday Josa Chiongbian Osmeña” si Rama niadtong Enero 2023 human ang nahauna mikuha sa duha ka igsuon sa iyang asawa nga sila si Elmer Gimenez Mandanat ug Gomer Gimenez Mandanat isip mga kaswal nga empleyado sa Cebu City Hall.

PROBABLE CAUSE

Sa press conference niadtong Miyerkules, Septiyembre 25, sila si Atty. Mikel Rama (anak ni Mayor Rama), Attly. Collin Rosell, ug Atty. Joselito Anthony Baena, legal team ni Rama niingon nga dili pa final ang hukom, ug ilang ipasabot ang merito sa kaso sa ilang Motion for Reconsideration.

"We are ready to take this latest Resolution head on, and we are confident that Mayor Rama will attain justice. Mayor Rama will file his Certificate of Candidacy, as scheduled, and we lawyers agree, that only God can stop him," matod ni Baena.

Bisan pa nagdumili si Mikel nga ibutyag ang dugang bahin sa mga merito ug ebidensya aron dili ma-preempt ang imbestigasyon.

Dugang pa niya nga nadawat nila ang resolusyon niadtong Lunes, Septiyembre 23, 2024.

Ang Act of Nepotism dunay katugbang nga silot nga pagkataktak sa serbisyo ug perpetual disqualification sa paghupot sa katungdanan sa publiko.

RESOLUSYON

Sa 15 ka pahina nga resolusyon nga gipirmahan ni Deputy Ombudsman for MOLEO Jose Balmeo pinetsahan og Agusto 30, 2024, gipasakaan og kaso si Rama nga adunay probable violation sa Section 3 (e) sa Republic Act 3019, o ang Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. Sa hukom niini, ang Ombudsman niingon nga "surreptitiously made to sign the plantilla of casual appointments for Elmer (Gimenez Mandanat) and Gomer (Gimenez Mandanat)" is "unsubstantiated."

"It's only the next phase of the investigatory phase kay nakit-an nila nga (naay) probable cause and then we have the oppurtunity to present our merits and to give them an oppurtunity to correct it themselves within the Office of the Ombudsman... Dili paman ni ang end ani, taas pa kaayo ni," matod ni Mikel.

"As discussed above, the plantilla of casual appointments indicating on their faces the full names of Elmer and Gomer, their position titles, and periods of employment, amopng others, obviously show that Elmer and Gomer's appointments were nepotistic," sumala sa Ombudsman.

Sila si Elmer ug Gomer mga bayaw ni Rama, mga igsuon sa ikaduhang asawa sa respondent nga si Marilou Gimenez Mandanat-Rama human sa civil wedding ceremony niadtong Oktubre 28, 2021.

Dili kombinsido ang Ombudsman sa depensa sa respondent nga "he merely relied in good faith," sa sertipikasyon sa pagtudlo sa iyang mga ugangan nga giandam ni kanhi Officer-in-charge Assistant Department Head sa abogado sa Human Resource Management Office nga si Christine Joymarie Perias sa Enero 2022.

Isip appointing officer, gipaabot nga mohimo og due diligence si Rama sa pagtuman sa iyang katungdanan, matod sa Ombudsman.

Gipasabot sa Ombudsman nga ang tanang elemento sa pagpasaka og "probable cause" batok sa paglapas ni Rama sa Section 3(e) sa RA 3019 naglakip sa pagka incumbent City mayor sa Sugbo nga adunay appointing power sa pagkuha og mga empleyado sa city hall. / EHP