Ombudsman, Kongreso mosusi og apil sa Chocolate Hills resort

Ang Office of the Ombudsman naglusad og imbestigasyon sa resort nga gitukod sulod sa Chocolate Hills sa Bohol, usa ka UNESCO World Heritage Site ug gideklarar nga protected area.

Sa usa ka interbyo sa radyo sa Martes, Marso 19, 2024, si Ombudsman Samuel Martires niingon nga ang ilang mga imbestigador milarga sa Cebu ug Bohol alang sa pagpahigayon sa imbestigasyon.

“Kahapon ay nagsimula nang lumakad ‘yung aming mga imbestigador. Isa ay pumunta sa opisina ng regional executive director sa Cebu, ‘yung tatlo naman ay pumunta ng Bohol, pumunta sa bayan, at nagkakalap kami ng mga dokumento,” matod ni Martires.

“Harinawa ngayong araw na ito ay maibigay sa amin ang listahan ng mga members ng PAMB (Protected Area Development and Management), ‘yung mga taong nag-issue ng business permit at ng building permit,” dugang niya, nga nagtumbok sa Protected Area Management Board.

Matod ni Martires nga ilang gitinguha nga mahuman dayon ang pag-umol sa kaso human sa Semana Santa aron makasugod sila sa pasiuna nga imbestigasyon.

Sa laing bahin, usa ka resolusyon ang gisang-at sa House of Representatives nga nagtinguha nga imbestigahon ang pagtukod ug operasyon sa Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort.

Ang House Resolution (HR) 1652 gisang-at nila ni ACT-CIS party-list Representatives Erwin Tulfo, Jocelyn Tulfo ug Edvic Yap; Quezon City Second District Representative Ralph Wendel Tulfo; ug Benguet Representative Eric Yap.

Nalatid sa resolusyon nga ang tag-iya sa resort nangangkon nga nakakuha sila og saktong permit gikan sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) ug sa lokal nga kagamhanan.

Ang mga magbabalaod niingon nga ang pagtukod sa resort sulod sa inila nga destinasyon sa mga turista “raises serious concerns on possible avenues for the circumvention of laws and issuances on building, business, and environmental permits, certifications, or licenses in the guise of tourism or economic development.”

“Securing permits required by law, rules, and regulations is essential to validating the propriety of the location, business purpose, and environmental considerations of establishments and should be verified by appropriate government bodies with scrutiny and not through mere presumptions,” dugang sa resolution.

“There is an utmost need to ensure that Natural Monuments and Unesco World Heritage Sites of the Philippines are preserved, maintained, and protected at all times as against any and all private interests,” kini nidugang.

Ang DENR sa sayo pa nibarug nga ang Chocolate Hills usa ka protected area nga gideklarar niadtong Hulyo 1, 1997 pinaagi sa Proclamation 1037 nga gi-issue ni kanhi Presidente Fidel V. Ramos. Ang balaod nagtumong sa pagpreserbar sa Chocolate Hills isip usa ka iconic nga talan-awon ug pagpalambo sa malungtarong turismo samtang gipanalipdan ang biodiversity ug environmental integrity sa lugar./ TPM sa SunStar Philippines