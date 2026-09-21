Ombudsman miimbestigar sa ‘ghost internet’

Nag-imbestigar ang Office of the Ombudsman sa ilang gitawag nga "ghost internet" nga naglambigit sa bilyon-bilyong kantidad sa pundo sa publiko.

Sa usa ka press conference niadtong Biyernes, Septiyembre 18, 2026, giingon ni Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano nga ilang nadiskobrehan ang usa ka modus diin ang gobyerno nagbayad og bilyon-bilyong pesos para sa mga sistema sa information technology nga espisipiko kaayong technical requirements nga gikinahanglan sa mga ahensya.

“Once the hardware, the machines, the routers are delivered and pass inspection, everyone assumes the software that's supposed to run on it is there as well, but nobody actually checks, and there comes the loophole,” matod ni Clavano.

“If you ask the people who received free Wi-Fi, there's really no Wi-Fi that comes out of it. So what they're installing is just the hardware,” dugang niya.

Giingon ni Clavano nga ang imbestigasyon mag-focus sa Department of Information and Communications Technology.

“The point of question or the subject of the investigation, the software, why doesn't that work? And we know that those contracts are paid in billions using the wealth of the people. Kaya parang niloloko na lang ‘yung taong bayan dahil sinasabi na may free internet, free Wi-Fi, yun pala naglalagay lang sila ng mga router, mga ano na wala namang lumalabas na internet,”bbatbat ni Clavano.

Wala pa gipadayag ni Clavano kon asa nahimutang kini nga mga pasilidad sa libreng Wi-Fi. / TPM / SunStar Philippines