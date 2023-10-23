Ombudsman milagda og kasabutan tali sa GCash

Ang Office of the Ombudsman migamit sa nag-unang finance super app nga GCash, isip cashless payment partner, nga makapahimo niini sa pagdawat sa mga bayrunon alang sa legal nga serbisyo pinaagi sa GCash Scan-To-Pay QR sa tanang mga opisina niini sa nasod.

Ang memorandum of agreement (MOA) gilagdaan sa Office of the Ombudsman sa Agham Road, Quezon City dili lang dugay.

Kini girepresentar nila ni Ombudsman Samuel Martires, Deputy Ombudsman for Military and Other Law Enforcement Offices, Hon. Jose Balmeo, Deputy Ombudsman for Luzon Hon. Cornelio Sumido, ug Special Prosecutor Edilberto Sandoval. Lakip nila si GCash AVP ug Head of Public Sector Cathlyn Dolor Pavia, ug Public Sector Head for National Mara Karmela Duterte.

“The Office of the Ombudsman shares a common goal with GCash in making government services safer, faster and more inclusive, all of this while ensuring transparency in every digital transaction under this partnership,” matod ni Ombudsman Samuel Martires.

Ang panagtambayayong nag­­timaan sa usa ka milestone sa pinansyal nga teknolohiya, nga nagpakita sa dedikasyon sa GCash sa pagtukod ug pagsu­porta sa pagsalig sa gobyerno ug sa nasod sa kinatibuk-an.

“The Office of the Ombudsman plays a pivotal role in ensuring the integrity of public office. With a history of safeguarding the interests of the Filipino people, the Office of the Ombudsman remains steadfast in its mission to maintain good governance and fight against corruption,” matod ni Martires.

“GCash is honored to become a partner of the lead agency against corruption. This shows the trust of our government in our capability to provide accountability and transparency through financial technology. We hope that the general public, especially our users, will continue to give their trust in us,” matod ni Gilda Maquilan, vice president and head of corporate communications sa GCash.

Ang GCash nahimo’ng proactive sa pag-establisar ug pakigtambayayong sa mga ahensya sa gobyerno aron mapalambo ang pinansyal nga paglakip ug mapalig-on ang pagsalig ug pagsalig sa publiko.

Ang pagtinabangay tali sa Office of the Ombudsman ug GCash usa ka testamento sa ilang gipaambit nga panglantaw alang sa mas transparent ug accessible nga relasyon sa gobyerno-lungsoranon.