Ombudsman miumol og task force nga moimbestigar sa mga proyekto ni Villar

Nag-umol og task force ang Office of the Ombudsman aron imbestigahan ang mga proyekto sa imprastraktura ug land development nga giingong nalambigit sa pamilyang Villar, ilabi na sa Las Piñas ug Bacoor, Cavite.

Sa usa ka press conference, niingon si Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla nga ang task force moimbestigar lakip sa uban pa sa kontrobersiyal nga proyekto sa Zapote–Las Piñas River Drive nga gisugdan ni kanhi Senador Cynthia Villar ug ang rota niini gikataho nga moagi sa propyedad nga gipanag-iya sa iyang pamilya.

Gimanduan ni Remulla nga ang alignment sa proyekto daw motabok sa yuta nga gipanag-iya sa grupo sa Villar, nagpasiugda og mga kabalaka bahin sa posibleng conflict of interest, transparency sa procurement ug paggamit sa yuta, ug kon nasunod ba ang tukmang proseso.

“We will form a task force just for the Villars. The Zapote River Drive, together with the Bacoor properties, the boundaries of the rivers, dinaanan ng river, were improvements made in that area,” matod ni Remulla.

“That’s one thing that has to be looked at. ‘Pag taga-roon ka, alam mo kanilang lupa ‘yun. Nakita mo ‘yung river wall, tanong mo, sino gumastos? Gobyerno o sila? It’s as simple as that. We will determine that later. Sa costing ng project, ano nangyari doon?” dugang niya.

Si Las Piñas Representative Mark Anthony Santos kaniadto nibasol sa Zapote River Drive nga maoy nagpasamot sa pagbaha sa siyudad tungod sa nagkagamay nga agianan sa tubig.

Si Cynthia, inahan nila Senador Camille ug Mark, kaniadto nidepensa sa proyekto nga nag-ingon nga nakatabang kini sa pagpagaan sa kahuot sa trapiko sa maong dapit. /TPM / SunStar Philippines