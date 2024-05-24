Online services sa PNP gihunong; hacker nailhan

Gisuspenso sa Philippine National Police (PNP) ang ilang tanang online services taliwala sa nagpadayong imbestigasyon sa gikataho nga pag-hack sa information systems sa ahensya, partikular na sa Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO).

“In light of the recent PNP information system reported breach, the PNP is proactively implementing measures to strengthen the security postures of the IT infrastructure. In this regard, all PNP online services are temporarily unavailable until further notice. We regret any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to enhance the system’s security and integrity,” matod ni PNP chief of the Public Information Office Colonel Jean Fajardo sa usa ka press conference sa Miyerkules, Mayo 22, 2024.

“Well, one of the primary reasons kung bakit natin shinut-down lahat ng PNP online services is again this is the precautionary measures to make sure kung totoo man at kung may talagang reported breach at sa ngayon ay hindi pa natin ma-determine ang extent ng sinasabing breach at it would be prudent on the part of the PNP to really shut down all frontline services to make sure na hindi na rin ito matatarget ng ibang attempt to breach or hack ‘yung ating mga ating systems,” dugang niya.

Apan si Fajardo nagkanayon nga ang tanang frontline services, lakip na ang application for police clearance, magpabilin nga magamit sa mga regional police offices, ingon man sa national headquarters sa Camp Crame.

Matod niya nga ang PNP Information Technology Management Service (ITMS) paspas nga nagsubay sa assessment ug imbestigasyon sa giingong paglapas sa information system, tungod kay posibleng nakakompromiso kini sa gitipigan nga personal nga datos.

Si Fajardo nagkanayon nga ang PNP nakig-alayon usab sa Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) aron matubag ang maong butang, ilabina sa information sharing aron masubay ang gigikanan sa mga hacker ug intelligence monitoring.

“Ang na-identify nga na threat actor is a certain PH1NS na posibleng may kinalaman,” siya nidugang.

“We are also trying to validate through the help of DICT kung itong threat actor na nasabi natin is also responsible doon sa other attempt to breach na data system ng ibang government agencies katulad ng DOST, DepEd and other agencies which were reported to also been victimized by this threat actor,” dugang niya.