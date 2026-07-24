Online threat, misinformation kabahin sa Sona, gibantayan

Gihingusgan sa Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) ang pag-monitor sa nagkalainlaing social media platform sa dili pa ang pagpahigayon sa ikalima nga State of the Nation Address (Sona) ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa adlaw’ng Lunes, Hulyo 27, 2026.

Sa pamahayag ni CICC Undersecretary Renato Paraiso niadtong Biyernes, Hulyo 24 nga ang maong lakang gitumong aron mapugngan ang pagkatap sa sayop nga impormasyon nga mahimong hinungdan sa kagubot sa publiko atol sa maong kalihukan.

“The President’s Sona is one of the most important democratic exercises in our country. Every Filipino has the right to express opinions, but those discussions must be based on facts, not misinformation designed to deceive, divide, or incite,” matod pa Paraiso.

Gimanduan ang Threat Monitoring Center ug Cybercrime Response Center sa CICC nga pahugtan ang pagbantay batok sa posibleng cyberattack, kampanya sa disinformation, ug mga tawo nga mopahimulos sa tensiyonado’ng politikal nga kahimtang atol sa Sona

“At the CICC, our job is not to police opinions but to help protect the integrity of our digital space so that public dialogue on the Sona remains informed, peaceful, and responsible.

We encourage healthy democratic conversations while remaining vigilant against those who weaponize false information to advance their ulterior motives,” dugang pa ni Paraiso. / PNA