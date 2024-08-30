Operasyon sa Binaliw waste facility mas gipalambo sa PWS

Ang Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS) wa mohunong sa ilang tinguha nga mapalambo ang operasyon sa materials recovery facility (MRF) nga nahimutang sa Barangay Binaliw, dakbayan sa Sugbo.

Sukad sa pagdumala sa PWS sa maong pasilidad niadtong 2022, nagpatuman kini og mahinungdanon nga mga improvement pinaagi sa pagpalambo sa mga operational efficiencies nga maghatag og kaayuhan ngadto sa kinaiyahan ug sa komunidad.

“It is evident how efficiency and productivity for waste diversion has been enhanced, not to mention the quality of the output as well. Because of this, lesser waste has been diverted to the landfill.

“Our company is looking forward to what new innovations and growth PIWSI will bring,” pamahayag ni Mary Jane Montejo, chief executive officer sa Agalon Garbage Hauler sa giluwatan nga press statement.

Gipahibawo sa PWS ang ilang moderno nga kahimanan nga gikan pa sa Uropa ug ubang bahin sa Asya nga ilang gigamit sa maong facility; sama sa vibrating sieves, baler systems, magnetic separator, ug air density separator sa pagproseso sa 1,000 ka tonelada nga madawat nga solid waste matag adlaw.

Ila sab nga gitutokan nga kaminusan ang basura nga ilabay sa landfill ngadto sa 20 porsyento o mas ubos pa.

Sa maong paagi adunay pagkunhod sa mga organic waste nga mobuga og methane.

Si Raquiel Montecillo, tag-iya sa Marquiel Trading and Hauling Services nagkanayon nga ang transisyon gikan sa landfill operations ngadto na sa MRF wa makabalda sa operasyon nga padayon nga nag-operate sud sa 24/7.

“This showcased commendable integration of automated systems alongside existing processes. From improved throughput to enhanced quality control measures, it is evident that the additional waste processing equipment has greatly improved the waste diversion process as a whole,” pamahayag ni Montecillo.

Dugang pa niini, ang ilang gipatuman ang automated RFID system sa PWS aron mas mapasayon ang pag-monitor sa mga dump truck nga mosud-gawas sa facility ug ang gipahapsay nga road network nga magtugot sa mga waste haulers nga mapasayon ang pagbalik sa pag-dispatch ingon man ang pagsubay sa tukma nga schedule.

“Overall, the changes initiated and completed by PIWSI have been beneficial not only to the company, but also to its customers and the environment as well,” sumala pa ni Montecillo.

Sa sayo pa, ang PWS gireklamo ngadto sa Environmental Management Bureau (EMB)7 base sa complaint letter ni Engineer Arnold Espinoza, kanhi shareholder sa ARN Central Waste Management Inc. (ACI) nga pinitsahan niadtong Hulyo 3, 2024 nga adunay upat ka environmental violations nga nahimo ang PWS.

Gitumbok ang kapakyas sa PWS sa pagtudlo og bag-o nga Pollution Control Officer (PCO).

Ingon man ang giingon nga wa sab maka-renew sa ilang Wastewater Discharge Permit, kapakyas sa pagpahibawo sa EMB7 sa transfer of ownership ug ang wa pagduso sa semi-annual Compliance Monitoring Report pinitsahan niadtong Hulyo-Disyembre 2023. / PR, SunStar Cebu