Opisina sa DPWH nasunog

Nisilaob ang usa sa mga opisina sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) sa Quezon City niadtong Miyerkules, Oktubre 22, 2025.

Giingon sa Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) nga ang kalayo nagsugod sa ala 12:39 sa hapon sa DPWH Bureau of Research Standards (BRS) Building sa National Irrigation Administration road kilid sa Epifanio delos Santos Avenue sa Barangay Pinyahan.

Giisa sa third alarm ang sunog. Gideklara kini nga fire out pagka ala 1:49 sa hapon.

Mokabat sa 10 ka fire trucks ang niresponde sa lugar.

Ang DPWH kasamtangang nag-atubang og isyu tungod sa mga iregularidad sa pagpatuman sa mga proyekto sa imprastraktura.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, giingon sa DPWH nga walay mga dokumento nga may kalabotan sa nagpadayon nga imbestigasyon sa mga anomaliya sa flood control ang nadaot tungod sa sunog.

Namatikdan niini nga ang DPWH-BRS ang responsable sa paghimo og panukiduki, pagtuon, pilot testing, ug pagporma sa mga polisiya alang sa mga proyekto sa imprastraktura sa gobiyerno.

“initial findings indicate that the fire originated from a computer unit inside the Materials Testing Division that reportedly exploded,” matod sa ahensiya.

“No employees were harmed during the incident. An investigation team to assess the fire incident has been deployed and is currently conducting a thorough assessment to determine the full extent of the damage and to prevent similar incidents in the future,” dugang niini. / TPM / SunStar Philippines