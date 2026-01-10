Opisyal sa Army girelibuhan, wa na mosuporta sa admin

Girelibuhan ang usa ka opisyal sa Philippine Army samtang gipahigayon ang imbestigasyon may kalabutan sa iyang pagbakwi sa suporta ngadto kang Presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Sa usa ka pamahayag niadtong Biyernes, Enero 9, 2026, gikompirmar ni Army spokesperson Colonel Louie Dema-ala ang pagtangtang ni Colonel Audie Mongao isip commander sa Training Support Group.

Kini tungod sa “withdrawal of support” batok kang Marcos nga iyang gi-post sa social media.

“By the direction of the Commanding General, PA, Col. Mongao was immediately relieved from his post and put into A/U status to give way to a thorough investigation by the Training Command,” matod ni Dema-ala.

Sa usa ka post sa Facebook, si Major General Michael Logico, ang commander sa Training Command, niingon nga iyang gisulawan og kontak si Mongao apan wala kini motubag.

“An investigation is underway to determine possible administrative and legal charges that may be imposed upon him in relation to his online statement,” suma ni Logico.

Bisan pa niini, gipasalig sa opisyal ang padayong suporta sa Philippine Army ngadto sa Konstitusyon ug sa chain of command.

Matod niya, ang institusyon nagpabiling propesyonal ug lig-on sa ilang mandato, maunongon sa Batakang Balaod ug sa pagmando sa ilang mga labaw. / TPM / SunStar Philippines