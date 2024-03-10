Osmeña subling nanalipod sa CBRT; misaway ni Garcia, PB, LMP Cebu

Subling nanalipod si kanhi Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña sa Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project batok kang Cebu Gobernador Gwendolyn Garcia ug ubang mga opisyal nga gustong mopahunong sa pagtukod sa P28.78 bilyunes nga mass transport system project.

Si Osmeña, sa usa ka pamahayag sa media niadtong Sabado, Marso 9, 2024, nipadayag sa iyang kasubo nga ang tibuok Provincial Board (PB) ug 44 ka mga municipal mayor sa Probinsya sa Sugbo gusto nga “gub-on” ang CBRT project.

Ang League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) Cebu Chapter nipalabang og resolusyon nga nanawagan sa hinanaling pagpahunong sa CBRT project kay nakamugna kini og heavy traffic ug makabara sa facade sa Capitol building.

“We were not going to destroy the Capitol building. We will only block the view from a certain angle. Is this reason enough to stop a... project that would help half a million car-less commuters?” matod ni Osmeña.

Gisumbalik usab ni Osmeña si Garcia human gihingusgan sa gobernador ang pagpanag-iya sa Kapitolyo sa Osmeña Blvd. ug ang palibot gikan sa Cebu Capitol Building hangtod sa Fuente Osmeña Rotunda.

“ln response to Gwen’s statement that I should get my facts straight. True, but I will remind her that she is not the judge. I will submit the same in the proper court where she cannot bully the judge. Haha!” dugang sa kanhi mayor.

Gipahinumdoman usab ni Osmeña ang publiko nga si Garcia gikan sa samang pamilya nga nihagit sa legalidad sa South Road Properties (SRP) ug Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) sulod sa katuigan.

“Just imagine if the Garcias caused the cancellation of the SRP and the South Coastal Road, the towns from Talisay to Santander would be as rotten as ever,” dugang ni Osmeña.

Si Osmeña maoy nag-umol sa Cebu BRT nga iyang giduso niadtong mayor pa siya ug unya kongresista sa dakbayan sa Sugbo.

Kadto maoy termino ni Osmeña isip mayor dihang gisugdan sa Siyudad ang diskusyon sa gisugyot nga BRT system aron matubag ang mga hagit sa transportasyon sa Sugbo.

Samtang, si Mayor Michael Rama niingon usab nga ang Kapi­tolyo nanghi­labot sa proyekto sa Siyudad. / JJL