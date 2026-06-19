Out-of-town session sa provincial board, himuon sa Isla sa Bantayan

Mokabat sa kapin 80 ka mga opisyal sa probinsya, legislative staff, ug mga miyembro sa Provincial Board Secretariat ang mobiyahe paingon sa Madridejos sa Isla sa Bantayan sa Dominggo, Hunyo 21, 2026, alang sa labing unang out-of-town session sa Lunes, Hunyo 22.

Sa pakighinabi sa media pinaagi sa telepono niadtong Huwebes, Hunyo 18, nasayran nga ang delegasyon naglakip ni Bise Gobernador Glenn Soco, tanang 19 ka mga board member, ang Provincial Board Secretary, mga kawani sa secretariat, ug tag-tulo ka staff nga gigahin alang sa matag opisyal.

“They can charge their expenses on their respective budgets in their offices,” matod ni Soco.

“Anything in excess of that, they will have to pay under their personal account,” dugang niya.

Gisaysay ni Soco nga ang mga gasto sa biyahe sa mga bokal, sa mga kawani sa secretariat, ug sa iyang kaugalingong opisina mga standard line items o regular nga gigahinan sulod sa ilang mga operational budget.

“Under our respective offices, there is an allocation for travel, that covers for the out-of-town trips,” ingon ni Soco. “But the staff, they are already paid for under salaries and wages in their respective offices.”

Kini nga out-of-town trip maoy labing unang sesyon alang sa ika-17 nga Provincial Board.

Gipatin-aw ni Soco nga ang internal procedural rules nagmando sa maong pundok sa pagpahigayon og out-of-town session kausa matag kwarter.

Apan tungod sa sunod-sunod nga kalamidad sa rehiyon ug mga state of emergency, nalangan ang pagpatuman sa maong programa hangtod karon.

“Actually, it’s provided for some internal rules of procedure that we are to conduct an out-of-town session once every quarter. However, because of the calamities that we have experienced, the state of emergency that has been declared, so this is our demo until now. This will be the first for the 17th,” matod sa bise gobernador.

Matod ni Soco, ang lokasyon nagasubay sa nag-unang tinguha sa maong pundok nga makonektar ngadto sa mga lokal nga residente.

“We chose Madridejos because it’s considered to be the northernmost municipality of the province, and that is really the intention of this out-of-town session,” ingon ni Soco.

Ang delegasyon mobiyahe paingon sa isla sa Dominggo, Hunyo 21, aron magpahigayon og outreach program ug usa ka gi-sponsoran nga misa sa Bantayan.

Ang pormal nga legislative session sugdan sa ala-1 sa hapon sa Lunes didto sa Madridejos Municipal Hall, sunod sa ipahigayon nga parliamentary training seminar sa buntag alang sa mga lokal nga lider sa lungsod ug sa kabatan-onan.

Giingon ni Soco nga ang maong sesyon i-live sa ilang Facebook page apan mag-agad gihapon kini sa dagan sa signal didto sa maong lungsod sa isla. / CDF