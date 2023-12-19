Overseas job fair gipahigayon

Ang Cebu Pacific, nag-unang airline sa Pilipinas, nipahigayon dili pa lang dugay sa job fair sa Sugbo kauban ang mga piniling ahensya sa gobyerno ug non-government organization (NGO) aron makatabang sa pagha­tag og kahigayunan sa mga nangandoy nga motrabaho sa gawas sa nasod ning pa­nahon sa Pasko.

Ang Overseas Job Fair 2023 gipahigayon sa atrium sa Ro­binsons Galleria Cebu.

Ang kalihukan gitumong aron matubag ang mga panginahanglanon sa panarbaho sa mga Filipino sa mga sektor sama sa healthcare, accountancy, hospitality, ug skilled trades, nga nagtanyag og kapin sa 4,000 ka mga job opening sa Middle East, United Arab Emirates, Japan, ug Australia.

“We’re here to bridge the gap between Filipino talent and global opportunities. The success of this fair is a testament to our collective effort in uplifting our workforce,” matod ni Gemma Sotto, chairperson sa United Filipino Global (UFG).

Sa maong kalihukan, ang CEB nipahigayon og espesyal nga pakigpulong alang sa mga first-time OFWs ug naghisgot sa importanteng mga tip sa pagbiyahe sa kahanginan.

Kini subay sa paningkamot sa airline nga suportahan ang Filipino community, ilabina sa pag-andam sa mga OFWs alang sa hapsay ug luwas nga kasinatian sa pagbiyahe.

“Our involvement in the Overseas Job Fair 2023 highlights Cebu Pacific’s enduring commitment to the Filipino community. We are not just an airline. We are a partner in the career journey of our fellow Fi­lipinos..” dason ni Sotto.

Ang Overseas Job Fair 2023 gipasiugdahan sa Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Region VII sa pakigtambayayong sa Public Employment Service Office (Peso) sa Lapu-Lapu City, Department of Manpower Development and Placement (DMDP) sa Cebu City, ang Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa 7)II, Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) Region VII, Robinsons Galleria, CEB, ug UFG.