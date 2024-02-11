P122M nga dalan sa Dalaguete, gisubhan

Gisubhan ang bag-ong na­tapos nga pagkongkreto sa 5.3 kilometros nga Phase III sa Mantalongon-Dugyan Road sa lungsod sa Da­­laguete, habagatan sa Lalawigan sa Sugbo dili pa lang dugay.

Si Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia maoy nangulo sa mga opisyal sa seremonyas sa pagsubo sa laing proyekto nga gigahinan sa pundo sa Kapitolyo na maobot og P122.2 milyunes.

“We are here to improve the lives of the Cebuanos. It’s clear that this road is crucial for the farmers as they rely heavily on transporting their produce directly to the market for sale,” matod ni Garcia niadtong Biyernes, Pebrero 9, 2024.

Nalakip sa mitambong sa maong higayon sila si Dalaguete Mayor Ronald Allan Cesante, second district Congressman Edsel Galeos ug Board Members Raymond Calderon ug Stanley Caminero.

Kini nga dan nagdugtong sa duha ka mga bukirang barangay nga naila usab nga ‘vegetable basket’ sa Sugbo.

Ang Brgy. Mantalongon nabantog usab isip Cebu’s Little Baguio o Summer Capital of Cebu tungod sa bugnaw nga klima ug ang trekking adventure ug camping site sa Osmeña Peak nga sagad bisitahon sa mga turista.

Tungod sa maayo ug sementado nang dan, ang mga mag-uuma sayon na makatumod sa ilang abot sa umahan ug ang turismo usab sa dapit mas molambo .