P170.3M nga smuggled nga sigarilyo nasakmit sa PRO 7

Niabot na sa P170.3 milyunes ang balor sa mga ilegal nga sigarilyo nga nasakmit sa Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 sa tibuok Central Visayas sukad niadtong Enero 2026.

Base sa datos nga gipagawas sa PRO 7, mokabat sa 138,516 ka packs ug 3,231 ka reams sa sigarilyo ang naimbargo pinaagi sa subsob nga intelligence monitoring ug coordinated law enforcement operations.

Gitutokan sa kapulisan ang pag-target sa transportasyon, pagtago, ug distribusyon sa mga smuggled nga produkto.

Si Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, hepe sa PRO 7, niasoy nga ang maong kampanya maoy pagpakita sa ilang lig-on nga pasalig sa pagpatuman sa kamanduan ni DILG Secretary Juanito “Jonvic” Remulla sa pagpuhag sa paghimo, pagbaligya, ug pagpayuhot sa mga ilegal nga sigarilyo.

“Every operation we conduct against illegal cigarettes is part of our responsibility to protect the integrity of our laws and the welfare of our communities. We fully support the directive of Secretary Remulla to put an end to the manufacture, sale, and distribution of these illegal products. This is not only about stopping smuggling—it is about preventing criminal groups from taking advantage of our communities and ensuring that lawful businesses are protected,” matod ni Maranan.

Gipasalig ni Maranan ngadto sa publiko nga dili mohunong ang kapulisan sa Central Visayas sa ilang intelligence monitoring.

Makig-alayon sab sila sa ubang partner agencies ug local government units (LGUs) aron mapadayon ang momentum sa kampanya

batok sa smuggling sa tibuok rehiyon.

Giawhag usab sa PRO 7 ang publiko nga makigtambayayong pinaagi sa pagtaho kon adunay impormasyon bahin sa mga bodega, sakyanan, o mga tawo nga nalambigit sa ilegal nga negosyo sa sigarilyo aron kini daling masumpo. / AYB