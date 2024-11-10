P1.9-B balor sa pinaugang tabako nasakmit

Mokabat sa P1.94 bilyunes nga balor sa pinauga nga tabako, peke nga mga butang, used clothing, ug uban pa ang nadiskubrehan sa sunodsunod nga operasyon nga gihimo sa Bureau of Customs (BOC) Manila International Container Port - Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (MICP-). CIIS) sa pipila ka mga bodega sa lalawigan sa Bulacan karong semanaha.

Matod ni Commissioner Bien Rubio, ang sunodsunod nga operasyon sa mga bodega sa Guiguinto, Bulacan nikabat og tulo ka adlaw sa pagpahigayon, uban ang suporta sa Enforcement and Security Service (ESS) ug Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

“Big operations like these take a lot of time and resour­ces but as a testament to the enduring commitment of our officers, we were able to inspect many warehouses in three days and come up with a staggering amount of the smuggled goods being stored there,” sumala sa pamahayag ni Rubio sa Sabado, Nobiyembre 9, 2024.

Sa pagsusi sa unang bode­ga sa Nobiyembre 6, nakuha ang gidudahang smuggled used clothing, used shoes, intellectual property rights infringing goods, branded bags, toys, electric fan, wireless speakers, steel sheets, plastic resins, housewares, kitchenware, ug uban pang general merchandise items.

Gibanabana ni CIIS Director Verne Enciso nga mobalor og P1.25 bilyunes kining mga nadiskobrehan.

Laing inspeksyon niadtong Nobiyembre 8 miresulta sa pagkadiskubre sa pinauga nga tabako sa mga sako ug sigarilyo nga filter rods nga mokita og P694.4 milyunes nga balor sa 6,944 ka master case sa si­garilyo. / PNA