P23B budget sa 2024 sa Kapitolyo, pasado na

Pasado na sa ikatulo ug katapusang pagbasa ang P23 bil­yunes nga proposed budget sa Kagamhanan sa Probinsya sa Sugbo alang sa 2024.

Kini maoy gipahibawo ni Bo­kal Glenn Anthony Soco sa sixto distrito ug maoy chairman sa committee on budget and appropriation sa Provincial Board atol sa regular session niini sa Nobiyembre 29, 2023.

Malipayon si Soco nga nakalusot ang proposed budget nga way gihimong kausaban ug paglangay subay usab sa giingong klaro nga pagpasabot ni Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia sa Hunta Probinsyal atol sa gihatag nga kahigayu­nan sa pagdepensa sa nahiusahang pundo.

“Mapasalamaton ta sa Hunta Probinsyal, the vice governor and all the members of the Provincial Board who have fully supported the committee in its deliberations and its passage of the budget sa atong na set nga timelines na meet gyud nato without difficulty and amendments,” matod ni Soco sa Nobiyembre 29, 2023.

“...and the governor as well has been very much involved in the budget where she gave her budget messaged during the second reading of the appropriation ordinance and we are happy that this has really come into its approval finally after several weeks of its authorization process,” dugang pa niya.

Ang pundo alang sa 2024 mas taas og 14.14 porsyento kon itandi sa P20.15 bilyunes nga pundo sa 2023.

DAKO’G PUNDO

Sa bag-ong appropriation, gigahinan og labing dako nga pundo sa gobernador ang operasyon sa Probinsya gikan sa mga provincial ug district hospitals nga gidumala niini, lakip na ang South ug North Bus Terminal, Inter-LGU water work system, infrastructure projects ug uban pa nga mga programa sa Kapitolyo.

Ang P12 bilyunes sa pundo gigahin sa Probinsya alang sa development projects. Mas taas kini og P2 bilyunes kon itandi sa pundo sa 2023.

Mokabat usab ngadto sa P3.5 bilyunes ang gigahin alang sa pagpaayo ug pagpatukod sa kadalanan, pagmuntar og streetlights ug uban pa; laing P3.3 bilyunes usab alang sa water system development program; P3.5 bilyunes alang sa pagpatukod ug pagpalambo sa mga hospital, ug public health services.

Samtang tag P100 milyunes alang sa Sugbo Negosyo; Sugbusog, Sugbo Kahanas ug Tindahan sa Kapitolyo.

Lakip usab ang P400 milyunes nga pundo alang sa agrikultura, veterinary ug environmental facilities ug equipment.

Matod ni Soco nga human mapasar ang pundo, gikatakda nga tatakan na ang ordinansa ug papirmahan na sa gobernador dayon isumiter na sa Department of Budget and Management (DBM).