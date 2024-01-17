P246B gov’t center sa SRP gisugyot

Usa ka pribado nga developer nitanyag nga motabang sa Cebu City Government sa pagtukod og bag-ong city hall sa South Road Properties (SRP) pinaagi sa Joint Venture Agreement (JVA).

Gibana-bana nga mokabat sa P246 bilyunes ang ilang budget alang sa bag-ong city hall ug laing 14 ka mga imprastraktura sa dapit.

Ang Mandaraig Infrabuild Corp. nihimo sa proposal niadtong Martes, Enero 16, 2024 sa usa ka Investment and Promotion Forum sa Radisson Blu Hotel uban sa mga opisyal sa Dakbayan sa Sugbo ngadto sa mga kontraktor ug suppliers sa gisugyot nga Mega Infrastructure for Cebu City Development Project (MIC City Project) sa SRP.

Ang proyekto naglakip sa pagtukod sa 10-ka-andana nga city hall podium building, 1,000-bed hospital, seven-star hotels, residential ug commercial buildings, 100,000-capacity coliseum, ug recreational park nga nahimutang sulod sa 45.66-hectare nga lote sa SRP.

Si Emmanuel Pablo Mandaraig, chief executive officer ug presidente sa Mandaraig Infrabuild Corporation, nitug-an sa SunStar Cebu niadtong Martes nga ang Kagamhanan sa Siyudad sa Sugbo way gasto sa proyekto tungod kay nakakuha sila og pundo gikan sa Dubai ug Europe based funder.

Nadasig si Mandaraig sa panglantaw ni Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama nga usbon ang Cebu City ngadto sa Singapore-like city.

Una niyang gisumiter ang Letter of Intent (LOI) ngadto sa Cebu City Government niadtong Enero 27, 2023, diin ang City Hall nipagawas og manifesto sa suporta ug interes sa gisugyot nga proyekto.

Dugang niya nga ang Unsolicited Proposal gipadala usab ngadto sa City Hall.

“There was a plan to transfer the city hall to SRP and we are giving the City Government a good run of their money. A ten-storey podium for the City Hall and above that podium is a 67-storey twin tower building,” matod ni Mandaraig.

“We will help him (Rama) in providing the funds and implementing the project,” dason niya.

Matod ni Mandaraig, ang bag-ong city hall, gibana-banang mogasto og

og dili mominos P15 bilyunes.

Ang 11th floor ug pataas abli alang sa pag-abang sa opisina, diin si Mandaraig niingon nga usa kini sa mga estratehiya sa pagbawi sa kompaniya aron mabayran ang mga namuhunan.

Ang Cebu City Government ug ang maong kompaniya mosulod sa Public-Private Partnership (PPP) pinaagi sa Joint Venture Agreement (JVA), diin si Mandaraig niingon nga ang iyang team nisumite na ngadto sa City Hall sa draft sa kasabutan. .

Sa pagkakaron, ang bola naa na sa mga kamot sa Cebu City Government, busa nangayo siya og suporta kang Rama sa paspas nga pagsubay sa proyekto, lakip na ang posibilidad nga masugdan ang pagtukod sa dili pa matapos ang termino sa mayor sa Mayo 2025.

KOMITIBA

Sa samang forum, si City Administrator Colin Russel niingon nga ang draft JVA gisumite na ngadto sa Joint Venture Selection Committee (JVSC) alang sa dugang pagtuon, subay sa Joint Venture Selection Ordinance.

“It’s under process with the Joint Venture Selection Committee as they have submitted the necessary documents. Whatever is lacking is we will inform them, and it comes without any further delay because the ordinance itself has established a timeline. In a short period, there will be a result to this, whether negative, positive, or very positive, and of course it will be very positive,” matod ni Russel.

Ubos sa ordinansa, si Russel niingon nga ang selection committee maoy motan-aw sa nagkalainlaing posibleng punto sa negusasyon tali sa City Government ug project proponent.

Naglakip kini sa kasabutan sa pagbahinbahin sa kita kon adunay mga aspeto nga makapatungha’g kita sa proyekto.

“Once the negotiation is done kay mahimo na nato ang final nga (we can now have the final) draft sa agreement,”

Ang final draft ipadala ngadto sa City Council alang sa final deliberation ug approval sa dili pa isumiter sa mayor alang sa final say sa JVA.

Niadtong Mayo 29, 2023, gipahibalo ni Bise Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia nga tulo ka mga lot area ang gisugyot alang sa katukoran sa giplanuhang bag-ong city hall ug government center sa SRP.

Ang Cebu City Government mogasto og P800 milyunes alang sa katukoran sa proyekto, P400 milyunes matag usa ang budget, alang sa managlahing mga building alang sa executive ug legislative branch. Ang karaang city hall himuong museyo.