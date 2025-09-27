P255.5B DPWH projects ipagamit sa laing ahensiya

Ipagamit ni Presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. sa laing ahensiya ang natagana unta nga P255.5 bilyunes nga pundo nga alang sa flood control projects sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) sunod tuig.

Kini human nakita sa administrasyon nga daghang mga proyekto sa baha ang “ghost” o substandard.

“Hindi pera ng gobyerno ito, pera ng taong bayan ito. Kaya’t tinitiyak natin na tama ang gawa,” matod niini.

Ang maong pundo ibalhin kini sa mga programa sa social welfare, panglawas, edukasyon, agrikultura, ug labor, ug uban pa.

Bag-ong relokasyon sa pundo:

○ P36B sa Department of Social Welfare and Development alang sa 4Ps, crisis aid, Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (Pamana) Program, ug livelihood programs.

○ P26.55B sa Department of Education alang sa mga eskwelahan, feeding programs, edukasyon sa indigenous people, Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (Aral) program, ug special needs education.

○ P39.37B alang sa Department of Agriculture alang sa post-harvest facilities, crop insurance, ug fish port projects.

○ P29.28B sa Department of Health alang sa medical aid, legacy hospitals, ug cancer care sa Philippine Children’s Medical Center.

○ P60B sa PhilHealth alang sa Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP), Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service (BUCAS) centers, ug mga tambal sa outpatient.

○ P9.3B sa Commission on Higher Education.

P1B alang sa Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

○ P450M sa Philippine Science High School System.

○ P1B alang ngadto sa Department of Transportation para sa MRT rehabilitation.

○ P18B sa Department of Labor and Employment alang sa Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) ug livelihood programs.

○ P600M sa Department of Agrarian Reform alang sa Beneficiaries’ Development and Sustainability Program ug Land Tenure Security Program.

Matod ni Marcos nga ang realokasyon nagsiguro nga ang pundo sa publiko magamit alang sa mga programa nga direktang makabenepisyo sa mga Pilipino. / TPM / SunStar Philippines