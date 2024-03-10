P25K Charter Day bonus gikuwestiyon

Mayoriya sa regular ug kaswal nga mga empleyado sa Cebu City Government posibleng makadawat sa ilang Charter Day bonus nga P25,000.

Atol sa special session niadtong Biyernes, Marso 8, 2024, giaprobahan sa City Council ang unang supplemental budget (SB1) nga mokabat og P972 milyunes.

Lakip sa maong kantidad ang P121 milyunes alang sa cash incentive, ingon man ang P5,000 nga gratuity pay sa job order (JO) employees.

Ang ubang mga konsehal, bisan pa, wala malipay, nga nag-ingon nga ang Siyudad adunay uban pang mahinungdanon nga mga butang nga kinahanglan sulbaron imbes nga hatagan og mga bonus.

Sila si Konsehal Phillip Zafra, Donaldo Hontiveros, James Anthony Cuenco, Renato Osmeña Jr., ug Pancrasio Esparis niingon nga dili sila modawat sa bonus.

Atol sa diskusyon sa Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence’s (Praise) resolution nga nagrekomendar sa paghatag og service excellence incentive sa mga regular ug kaswal nga empleyado, gikuwestiyon ni Cuenco ang mga katarungan sa executive department sa paghatag sa P25,000 nga bonus.

Matod niya nga gihatagan lang sa Siyudad ang mga empleyado og P20,000 cash incentive duha ka buwan na ang nakalabay.

Matod niya, ang justifications o rason bugtong usa ka “copy paste” sa justification niadtong bonus sa Disyembre.

“There should be a sort of real reward and performance done by the employees that will give reason for the grant of incentive. Maybe they give honor or recognition to the City... I am bothered by the fact that all these rewards they mentioned are the same as those that have been mentioned for the grant of incentive last December for Christmas bonus,” matod ni Cuenco.

“Murag man ta’g giinsulto ani gud,” dugang ni Cuenco, chairman sa committee on budget and finance.

Si Konsehal Noel Wenceslao niingon nga ang Praise committee nidugang og tulo ka bag-ong mga butang aron mahatagan og kaangayan ang Charter Day bonus.

Kini mao ang Gawad Kalasag (Kalamidad at Sakuna Labanan Sariling Galing ang Kaligtasan) Seal, usa ka espesyal nga pasidungog alang sa excellence sa Disaster Risk Reduction and Management in Humanitarian Assistance, ug ang pag-ila nga gihimo sa mga inhenyero ug arkitekto sa Sugbo.

Sila si Cuenco ug Konsehal Jocelyn Pesquera niingon nga ang executive department una unta nga nitubag sa mga wa mabayri nga JO personnel ug pagpalit og heavy-duty tow truck.

Si Pesquera niingon nga daghang JO personnel ang nagtrabaho nga walay appointment ug sweldo sulod sa miaging duha ka buwan. / JJL, AML