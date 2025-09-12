P25M balor sa tambal ipanghatag sa 27 ka BHCs

Makadawat og P25 mil-yunes nga balor sa mga tambal ang mga Barangay Health Center (BHC) sa Siyudad sa Mandaue gikan sa lokal nga kagamhanan.

Gipahibalo ni Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” M. Ouano nga kini pagtuman sa iyang saad sa kampanya nga palig-unon ang serbisyong panglawas sa barangay level.

“We will give this to each Barangay Health Center. This was my promise while I was still campaigning to show commitment to the health of individuals here in Mandaue City. So this is 25 million worth. There is no need for our individuals to go to the City Health. All 27 barangays will be given medicines,” pasalig sa mayor.

Sa kasamtangan, ang City Health Office (CHO) aduna lay 18 ka doktor ug tulo kanila ang giingong nagplano nga mo-resign.

“Hopefully the three doctors will not continue to resign so that there will really be doctors every day,” matod sa mayor.

Ang CHO maningkamot nga makadugang og lima ka doktor.

“I want the doctors to roam around every day in each barangay because this cannot be released without doctors’ approval.

“ The approval will be via telecall and the medicines will just be released by the midwife or the Barangay Health Workers (BHW),” pasabot ni Ouano.

Dugang sa mayor nga ang Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) mohatag sab og P10 milyunes nga balor sa mga tambal nga ipang-apudapod sa mga barangay.

Gitumbok ni Ouano nga bisan kon ang mga barangay aduna nay mga tambal, limitado lang kini ug kasagaran ilang kaugalingon nga pundo ang gipamalit ug walay gikan sa siyudad.

Matod niya, layo sa CHO ang uban, busa ang pag-apudapod sa mga tambal ngadto sa 27 ka barangay gituyo aron mahimong mas sayon ang pagkuha og serbisyong panglawas.

Ang mga doktor i-assign aron molibot sa mga health center sa barangay sulod sa duha ngadto sa tulo ka oras matag adlaw. / VLM