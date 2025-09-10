P28B nga loan sa Pilipinas gihunong sa South Korea tungod sa ‘anomaliya’

Gimando ni South Korean President Lee Jae-myung ang paghunong sa P28.7 bilyon (700 bilyon nga won) nga loan sa Pilipinas.

Gihimo ni Lee ang pahibalo taliwala sa nagpadayon nga imbestigasyon sa gobiyerno sa mga anomaliya sa flood control nga proyekto.

“It has been ordered to immediately stop proceedings for the business in question that has been identified as a fraudulent business,” matod ni Lee sa Facebook post niadtong Miyerkules, Septiyembre 10, 2025.

“The most fortunate thing is that the business has not yet been completed, so business expenses such as supporting the Foreign Economic Cooperation Fund (EDCF) have not been spent,” dugang niya.

Ang Senado ug ang House of Representatives naglunsad og managlahing imbestigasyon sa maong butang nga nagbutyag sa kagrabe sa korapsyon nga naglambigit sa binilyon nga pundo sa publiko.

Sa usa ka pahayag, ang Department of Finance niingon nga ang giingong P28 bilyunes nga official development assistance (ODA) nga loan tali sa South Korea ug Pilipinas “dili tinuod.”

“Nevertheless, we reaffirm to our bilateral partners that the Philippine government will match their trust and confidence with full transparency and accountability,” matod sa DFA.

Sumala sa usa ka report gikan sa center-left daily sa South Korea nga The Hankyoreh, ang pautang konektado sa plano ni Presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. sa pagtukod og 350 ka mga modular steel panel bridges sa mga rural areas sa tibuok nasod. / TPM / SunStar Philippines