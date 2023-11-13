P3.7M ganti kon masikop ang killers ni Jumalon

Niabot na ngadto sa P3.7 milyunes ang ganti ni bisan kinsa nga makahatag og impormasyon sa nahimutangan sa mga responsable sa pagpatay sa radio broadcaster nga si Juan Jumalon, matod sa Mindanao Independent Press Council (MIPC) sa Lunes, Nobiyembre 13, 2023.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, ang MIPC nagkanayon nga si Misamis Occidental Governor Henry Oaminal Sr. nisaad og P500,000 nga reward sa pagkasikop sa gunman ug sa iyang mga kauban ug P3 milyunes alang sa law enforcement personnel nga makadakop sa responsable sa kamatayon ni Jumalon.

Ang Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission ug ang Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) nitanyag usab og P100,000 matag ganti alang sa pagkasikop sa mga sad-an.

“These collective efforts demonstrate a united front against impunity and a shared determination to hold those accountable for Mr. Jumalon’s untimely death. We commend the swift response of the local authorities in taking proactive measures to bring the perpetrators to justice,” matod sa MICP.

“We call upon the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by providing any relevant information that could lead to the swift arrest of the suspects. The reward money serves as a testament to the seriousness with which authorities are treating this case, and we encourage individuals with information to come forward and contribute to the pursuit of justice,” dugang niini.

Si Jumalon gipusil kaduha sa usa ka lalaki tumong sa nawong samtang nag-live broadcast niadtong Dominggo sa buntag, Nobiyembre 5.

Giilog sa gunman ang kwintas sa biktima sa wala pa moikyas.

Sa sayo pa, gisang-at sa kapulisan ang kasong murder ug robbery batok sa usa ka giila nga gunman ug duha ka John Does.