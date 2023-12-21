P5.7T budget giaprubahan

Gipirmahan ni Presidente Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ang balaod niadtong Miyerkules, Disyembre 20, 2023, alang sa P5.768 trilyunes nga national budget para sa 2024 ubos sa 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

Gipirmahan ni Marcos ang Republic Act (RA) 11975 sa usa ka seremonyas sa Malacañang, nga gitambungan sa mga magbabalaod gikan sa taas ug ubos nga chamber sa Kongreso.

Sa iyang pakigpulong, si Marcos miingon nga ang pag-aprubar sa maong lakang mao ang pagbag-o sa tinuig nga social contract sa gobyerno tali sa mga magbubuhis, nga ang ilang matinud-anong pagbayad ibalik kanila sa hingpit pinaagi sa pagpirma sa budget nga gitumong sa pagbatok sa kakabos ug pagsumpo sa illiteracy, pagpatungha, pagkaon ug pagtapos sa kagutom, pagpanalipod sa mga panimalay ug pagsiguro sa mga utlanan sa nasod, pagpabilin nga maayo ang panglawas sa katawhan, pagmugna og mga trabaho ug pagpundo alang sa panginabuhian.

“It is wrong to say that the budget merely pays for the overhead of the bureaucracy. It is more than that. It funds the elimination of problems that we as a nation must overcome. It is incorrect to say that the budget merely finances the operations of government because its fine print bankrolls the realization of our dreams writ large,” matod sa Presidente.

Giingon ni Marcos nga “gusto” niya nga papason ang tanan nga mga backlog sa imprastraktura sa gobyerno sa usa ka cycle sa budget, apan nahigot sila kon pila ang makolekta sa Estado ug kon pila ang sulod sa panudlanan sa buhis.

“We can be reckless, take the easy path, borrow, let our children pick today’s tab up tomorrow. But debt is not the kind of inheritance that we want to leave those who will come after us,” matod ni Marcos.

“Good fiscal stewardship imposes upon us the discipline not to be led into the temptation of bloating what we owe. Good government dictates upon us the duty to spend the appropriations we have cobbled together for the correct purposes, the right way, on time, and on budget,” dugang niya.

Nanawagan si Marcos sa mga ahensya sa gobyerno nga ipatuman ang programa sa paggasto nga subay sa balaod ug pasidunggan ang mga magbubuhis nga naghimo sa budget nga posible sunod tuig.

Gipahinumdoman niya sila sa pagpakigbatok sa red tape “nga mosangpot sa underspending ug overspending nga wala magtagad sa legal nga mga sumbanan.”