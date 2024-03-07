P6.3B gitagana sa mga ahensya alang sa Lapu

Mokabat sa P6.3 bilyunes ang gigahin sa pipila ka lokal ug nasudnong ahensiya ug departamento sa Lapu-Lapu City alang sa imprastraktura ug uban pang developmental programs alang sa 2025.

Atol sa full council meeting sa City Development Council (CDC), gipangutana ni Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan ang lainlaing mga ahensya sa gobyerno bahin sa ilang gisugyot nga pundo alang sa dakbayan niadtong Martes, Marso 5, 2024.

Gibutyag ni Chan nga ang Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Sixth District Engineering Office nisumiter sa labing dako’ng budget proposal, nga mokabat sa P5.385 bilyunes, nga igahin alang sa Lapu-Lapu City sa 2025.

Gibutyag usab ni City Councilor Annabeth Cuison atol sa tigom nga ang mga component sa proposal sa DPWH naglakip sa pundo alang sa causeways, road repairs, ug drainage programs sa dakbayan.

Gawas sa DPWH, ang Department of Social Welfare and Development Central Visayas (DSWD-7) nisugyot og P412.615 milyunes alang sa City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

Sa laing bahin, ang Department of Health Central Visayas (DOH-7) nigahin og P362.825 milyunes, diin P222 milyunes ang gamiton sa pagtukod og Super Health Center sa Barangay Basak ug paghuman sa phase 5 sa Lapu-Lapu City Hospital.

Ang Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) nisugyot usab og P63 milyunes.

Ubang mga ahensya nga nisumiter og proposal mao ang Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), ug Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB).

Gibana-bana nga P8 milyunes ang gisugyot sa Penro, samtang ang DTI nisugyot og P4.7 milyunes ug ang DENR-EMB nisugyot og P63.9 mil­yunes. / HIC gikan sa PR