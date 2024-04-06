P7M nga drugs sa Bohol nasakmit

Giilang high value individual sa Bohol nasikop sa gilusad nga buy-bust sa mga sakop sa Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit uban sa Provincial Intelligence Unit sa Bohol Police Provincial Office alas 9:45 sa Biyernes sa buntag, Abril 5, 2024 sa Purok 7, Brgy. Tiptip, dakbayan sa Tagbilaran.

Ang suspek giila nga si Michael Napisa, 42, way trabaho, nagpuyo sa maong lugar.

Nakuha sa kapulisan ang dagko’ng mga putos sa gituohang shabu nga dunay gibug-aton nga 1,030 gramos nga dunay standard drug price (SDP) nga P7,004,000.

Ang PDEU, sa pagpangulo ni Police Captain Yolando Bagotchay Jr., ug Police Lieutenant Mark Jucel Reburiano, ubos sa pagdumala ni Police Lt. Colonel Joemar Pomarejos, hepe sa PIU sa kapulisan sa Bohol, nagpahigayon sa buy-bust.

Tungod niini, ang hepe sa Police Regional Office 7 (PRO 7), Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, nidayeg sa kapulisan sa lalawigan sa Bohol ubos sa liderato ni Police Colonel Lorenzo Batuan tungod sa subsub nga kampanya batok sa ilegal nga drugas.

“PRO7 will initiate more intelligence-driven operations in the fight against illegal drugs for a peaceful and safer Central Visayas in steadfast adherence to the BIDA program,” matod ni Aberin.

Ang suspek gipaubos sa imbestigasyon sa kapulisan sa lalawigan sa Bohol ilabi na kon asa gikan ang supply sa ilegal nga drugas. / AYB