P91.3B gipagawas na sa DBM para sa emergency healthcare workers

Ang Department of Budget and Management (DBM) nipagawas og kinatibuk-ang P91.283 bilyon gikan sa 2021 hangtod sa 2024 alang sa Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances (Pheba) sa tanang healthcare workers, sa pub­liko ug pribadong ospital.

Sa usa ka pamahayag niadtong Miyerkules, Marso 20, 2024, ang DBM niingon nga ang pundo gi-release na ngadto sa Department of Health (DOH), nga gitudlo isip implementing agency alang sa pag-apod-apod sa mandatory emergency benefits ug allowances ngadto sa mga healthcare worker sa nasod.

Matod pa nga P12.1 bilyunes ang gipagawas niadtong 2021, P28 bilyunes sa 2022, P31.1 bilyu­nes sa 2023 ug P19.962 bilyu­nes sa pagkakaron alang sa 2024.

Ang DBM nagkanayon nga ang pundo naglakip sa P73.26 bilyunes alang sa Health Emergency Allowance (HEA)/One Covid-19 Allowance (OCA), P12.90 bilyunes alang sa Special Risk Allowance (SRA), P3.65 bilyon alang sa Covid-19 Sickness and Death compensation ug P1.4 bilyunes alang sa ubang mga benepisyo, sama sa pagkaon, accommodation, ug allowance sa transportasyon.

Hinuon, ang ahensya niingon nga base sa report sa DOH, gikan sa maong kantidad, nakapagawas lang kini og kinatibuk-ang P76 bilyunes aron mabayran ang 8,549,207 ka claims gikan sa Hulyo 1, 2021, hangtod Hulyo 20, 2023.

“In a meeting held earlier this year between the DBM and the DOH, it was agreed that there is a need for the DOH to urgently finalize the computation of the HEA claims in arrears to enable the DBM to determine if additional funding requirements are necessary despite the cumulatively released Pheba allocations for our healthcare and non-healthcare workers,” sumala sa DBM.

Ang DBM nisugyot nga ang DOH maghimo og HEA mapping nga mokuha ug magpakita sa tanang Pheba claims ug bayad sa Rehiyon/Health Facilities para sa panahon nga nahisakop sa benepisyo.

“The information gathered from the HEA mapping shall be used in expediting final determination of the amount of deficiency to cover the full settlement of arrears. The DBM likewise recommended that the said record be published on the DOH website for transparency to all claimants and stakeholders alike,” dugang sa DBM.

“The DOH committed to submit the aforementioned HEA mapping with the final amount of computed Pheba deficiencies not later than March this year, subject to the DBM’s validation based on submitted documents and the amounts reflected in the Health Emergency Allowance Processing System,” dugang sa pamahayag.

Sa sulat ngadto sa DBM, si Health Undersecretary Ma. Si Carolina Vidal-Taiño niingon nga dili pa nila makompleto ang HEA mapping diin ang gipagawas nga pundo ug ang nahabilin nga pundo nga gikinahanglan alang sa nahisgutang grant i-outline. / SunStar Philippines