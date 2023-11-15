Pacers misanta sa 76ers

Nagpakatap og 33 puntos ug 15 ka rebounds si Tyrese Haliburton samtang nidugang og 27 puntos si Obi Toppin aron pangulohan ang Indiana Pacers sa pagpakgang sa kainit sa host Phildelphia 76ers, 132-126, ning Miyerkules, Nobiyembre 15, 2023 (PH time), sa National Basketball Association (NBA) In-Season Tournament.

Ang Pacers maoy nakaputol sa walo ka sunodsunod nga kadaugan sa 76ers.

“We know there was higher stakes in this game with it being the in-season tournament,” asoy ni Haliburton.

“I’ve never played in a playoff game, so this is my first chance to compete for a championship and I took it very seriously. ... And I never beat Philly before, so this was an exciting win for me.”

Si Myles Turner nidugang og 17 puntos – 15 niini iyang gimugna sa 4th quarter – alang sa Pacers.

Ning sangkaa, ningdominar ang Pacers sa bench scoring, 33-6.

“We had to be up to the mental challenge of playing in difficult situations against a team with two great players and a lot of hard playing guys and our guys got the job done,” asoy ni Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle.

Ang 76ers gipangulohan sa kasamtangang MVP nga si Joel Embiid pinaagi sa iyang 39 puntos, nidugang og 30 puntos si De’Anthony Melton samtang niamot og 27 puntos si Tyrese Maxey.

“Sometimes, the ball is just not bouncing your way,” batbat ni Sixers head coach Nick Nurse.

Ang Pacers, nga nasugamak sa 137-126 nga kapildihan sa premiro nilang pagpakigsangka sa 76ers niadtong Lunes, Nobiyembre 13, 2023, nihimo og dakong adjustments ning higayuna partikyular sa depensa.

Ning sangkaa, nalimitahan lang sa Pacers og lima ka offensive rebounds ang 76ers dili sama sa premiro nilang duwa diin nakamugna og 23 ang 76ers.