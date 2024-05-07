Pacers naunhan sa Knicks sa 2nd round

Nagpakatap og 43 puntos si Jalen Brunson aron agakon ang host New York Knicks ngadto sa makutas nga kadaugan batok sa Indiana Pacers, 121-117, ning Martes, Mayo 7, 2024 (PH time), sa Game 1 sa ilang Eastern Conference 2nd round playoffs series sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Si Brunson nahimong ikaupat pa lang nga magduduwa sa kasaysayan sa NBA nga nakarehistro og 40 puntos o labaw pa sa upat ka sagunsong mga duwa sa playoffs sunod sa Hall of Famers nga sila si Jerry West (6) Michael Jordan (4), ug Bernard King (4).

“The little things can go a long way,” matod ni Brunson. “So yeah, the 40 points are cool and all, but it’s the little things that help us win games like that. So I’m just happy to have the group of guys that I do.”

Nidugang og 25 puntos si Donte DiVincenzo samtang nitunol og 24 puntos si Josh Hart alang sa Knicks. Ang Pacers adunay unom ka mga magduduwa nga nakamugna og dobleng numero nga puntos pinangulohan sa 23 ni Myles Turner. / AP