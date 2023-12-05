Pacers, Pelicans move to In-Season Tournament semis

ALL-STAR guard Tyrese Haliburton recorded the first triple-double of his career and completed a tiebreaking four-point play with 1:33 left as the surprising Indiana Pacers ousted the Boston Celtics from the NBA In-Season Tournament with a 122-112 quarterfinal victory Monday night (Tuesday morning, Dec. 5, 2023 PH time).

Haliburton finished with 26 points, 16 in the second half, to go with 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Myles Turner added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and seven Pacers finished in double figures as Indiana remained unbeaten in the tournament after finishing group play with a 4-0 mark.

The Pacers will face Milwaukee or New York in Thursday’s semifinals at Las Vegas.

The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum’s 32 points and 12 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown had 30 points and nine rebounds. All-Star Kristaps Porzingis missed his fourth straight game with a strained left calf as Boston’s three-game winning streak ended thanks to a late 9-0 run, which began with Haliburton’s basket.

Pelicans 127, Kings 117

Brandon Ingram scored 30 points and New Orleans beat Sacramento in the quarterfinals of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.