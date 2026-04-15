Pacquiao 100% nga masaligon

Nagkanayon si Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao nga 100 porsiyento ang iyang pagsalig nga madayon ang ilang rematch ni American Floyd Mayweather Jr. nga usa ka professional fight karong Septiyembre 19, 2026, sa Sphere sa Las Vegas, USA.

“We both signed the contract and we both got our advance on our purses, so there’s no way we’re going to cancel this fight,” matod ni Pacquiao sa interbyu sa ESPN. “Even with our first fight, he’s a lot do deal with, but the fight happened.”

Sa sayong bahin ning buwana, si Mayweather nisulti sa Vegas Sports Today nga usa lang ka exhibition fight ang ilang rematch sa Pambansang Kamao ng Pilipinas ug wala pa sab kaseguroan kon sa Sphere kini ipahigayon.

Matod ni Pacquiao kinsa maoy bugtong 8-division world champion sa kasaysayan sa boksing, nasagmuyo siya sa gipanulti ni Mayweather apan wala na siya nasurpresa niini gumikan kay nasayod siyang lisod kini ikasabot.

“When I heard Mayweather say it was an exhibition, I called my team right away and asked, ‘What’s happening? What’s wrong with this guy?” dugang ni Pacquiao.

“What we signed was a real fight, not an exhibition. I don’t know where he got this idea from or where his head was at, but the fight is a real fight, and it absolutely won’t be an exhibition.”

Si Manny Pacquiao Promotions CEO Jas Mathur niingon nga nakahimo na og breach of contract si Mayweather sa iyang gibuhiang komentaryo.

Nidugang si Mathur nga nagpadayon ang duha ka mga kampo nga maresolba kining maong isyu.

“We are 100% confident that the overall outcome from this situation will turn out positive,” asoy ni Mathur.

“We’re gaining progress and traction. Floyd has to live up to his obligations, and I think he wants this fight to happen, too.”

Ang duha ka bantugang mga boksidor unang nag-away niadtong Mayo 2015 diin nidaog si Mayweather pinaagi sa unanimous decision./ESL