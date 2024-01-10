Pacquiao nakigtambayayong sa Taiwan boxing

Motambong si Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao sa labing unang professional boxing championship sa Taiwan karong Marso, 2024 isip usa ka honorary president.

Sa usa ka press conference sa Carry Fighting Championship (CFC) sa Taipei niadtong Martes, Enero 9, 2024, si Carry Fighting Sports Group Corp. CEO Jerry Yen pormal nga mianunsyo sa ilang pagpakigtambayayong sa Pambansang Kamao ng Pilipinas.

Ang bugtong eight-division world champion nitambong sa press conference. Mao kini ang labing unang higayon nga nakabisita si Pacquiao sa Taipei.

“I believe the CFC will become a new milestone in the fighting sports world, showing the limitless potential Taiwan holds in this field,” opisyal nga pamahayag ni Yen nga napatik sa www.philboxing.com.

Bisan taodtaod na nga niretiro si Pacquiao, gitataw ni Yen nga grabe gihapon ang impluwensya niini sa kalibutan sa boksing.

“Mr. Pacquiao will leverage his strength and experience to organize, promote the CFC and help elevate Taiwan’s in­ternational status in the ring,” dugang ni Yen.

Gawas sa ganting salapi, ang mga mokampyon sa matag weight division sa labing unang premier league sa Taiwan makadawat og binuwan nga suweldo ug bonuses.

Ang premier league langkuban og upat ka weight divisions nga adunay walo ka mga boksidor nga magtigi matag division.

“Taiwan has never lacked boxing talent ... but we don’t have other stages for them to shine other than the Olympics and Asian games. I hope the CFC will serve as a stage that facilitates the professionalization of the sport,” dugang ni Yen.