Pacquiao vs. Barrios miamag na

Miamag ang purohan nga makapanuktok alang sa World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight title si Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao human gituboy isip usa ka full champion si American Mario Barrios.

Ning bag-uhay lang, gikompirmar sa WBC ngadto sa World Boxing News nga ilaha nang gisaka si Barrios gikan sa interrim champion ngadto sa regular champion human giaprubahan sa boxing body si American Terence Crawford nga mabutang sa champion in recess nga estado.

Niini, aduna na’y kahigayunan ang Pambansang Kamao ng Pilipinas nga maka-challenge ni Barrios.

“The WBC Board of Governors has voted in favor of the ruling to elevate interim champion Mario Barrios to World champion after the WBC granted Terrence Crawford the Champion in recess status. Crawford will compete in a final elimination bout in the super welterweight division to decide which category he will conti­nue,” opisyal nga pamahayag sa WBC.

“Mario Barrios, the hero of San Antonio, conquered the WBC interim championship on September 30, 2023, as he defeated Yordenis Ugas in a sensational fight. In his most recent bout, he defeated Fabian Maidana by decision at Las Vegas, Nevada,” dugang sa WBC.

Sa taho sa WBN niadtong Mayo 31, 2024, si Pacquiao, 45, nagtinguhang makig-away ni Barrios sa iyang pagbalik og away diin suwayan niya pagbuak ang rekord nga siya ra sab ang nagmugna.

Niadtong Hulyo 20, 2019, nahimong labing edaran nga world welterweight champion si Pacquiao dihang iyang gilupig pinaagi sa unanimous decision si American Keith Thurman.

Si Pacquiao, kinsa maoy bugtong 8-division world champion, mohamag una sa usa ka RIZIN exhibition bout sa sunod buwan sa dili pa kini makigkontra ni Barrios.

Nagkanayon ang trainer ni Barrios nga si Bob Santos nga positibo ang resulta sa inisyal nga negusasyon kabahin sa panagharong nila ni Pacquiao ug Barrios.

“I know Pacquiao wants to fight, and I know Barrios wants to fight,” matod ni Santos.

“They just got to find a venue. It looks like a solid go coming here [Las Vegas] in the next couple of months. It will probably be the early part of fall [September or October].”/ ESL