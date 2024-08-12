Padilla miduso sa mas bug-at nga silot sa lugos

Nag-file si Senador Robin Padilla og balaudnon nga nagtinguha sa pagpatuman og mas mabug-at nga silot, lakip ang kamatayon, alang sa sexual assault, partikular sa rape.

Si Padilla niduso sa Senate Bill 2777 niadtong Lunes, Agsto 12, 2024, aron bag-uhon ang Anti-Rape Law of 1977 (Republic Act 8353) aron himuon nga mapanubag sa kamatayon ang paglapas ubos sa aggravating circumstances.

Gipataas niya ang panginahanglan sa nasod nga dunay mas lig-on ug mas gender-responsive nga mga balaod.

â€œDespite the penalties under RA 8353, this representation still finds it compelling to increase the punishment for any person who shall commit an act of rape as stated under Paragraph 2, Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by RA 8353,â€ matod ni Padilla.

â€œBy doing so, we can be more certain that our laws are stronger, more gender-responsive, and progressive especially in these changing times,â€ dason niya.

Sa ilawom sa gisugyot ni Padilla ang silot nga reclusion perpetua o life imprisonment mahimong ipatuman kung:

* The rape is committed with the use of a deadly weapon or by two or more persons;

* The victim becomes insane due to the rape;

* The rape is attempted and a homicide is committed during the crime; and

* The rape is committed with any of the aggravating or qualifying circumstances in the article.

Gisaysay usab ni Padilla ang usa ka pagtuon sa Council for the Welfare of Children ug sa United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) niadtong 2017 nga nagpakita nga mas daghang lalaki nga edad 13 hangtod 24 ang nakasinati og sexual violence kumpara sa mga babaye.

Nag-file si Padilla sa bill samtang ang Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media nga iyang gipangulohan, nag-imbestiga sa mga polisiya sa mga television networks ug artist management agencies may kalabotan sa mga reklamo sa abuso ug harassment.

Ang imbestigasyon nakatuon sa reklamo nga gisampa ni Sandro Muhlach sa National Bureau of Investigation batok sa mga independent contractors sa GMA, nga sila si Jojo Nones ug Richard Cruz, tungod sa giingong sexual assault. / TPM / SunStar Philippines