Pag-escort ni dela Rosa gawas sa Senado, gipaimbestigahan sa PNP

Nimando og internal nga imbestigasyon si Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. labot sa mga pasangil nga gi-escortan sa lokal nga kapulisan si Senador Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa gawas sa compound sa Senado niadtong Mayo 14.

“Let me be absolutely clear: the Philippine National Police does not operate on blind because the integrity of our institution is at stake. While we have received the initial clarification from the Pasay City Police Chief, I have already directed concerned investigative units to conduct an independent review of the logbooks, CCTV (closed-circuit television) feeds, and radio dispatches from that morning,” matud ni Nartatez niadtong Dominggo, Mayo 17, 2026.

Una nang gikompirma ni Pasay City Police chief Col. Joselito de Sesto nga anaa siya sulod sa puti nga sakyanan sa polis nga nakit-an sa video nga nigawas sa compound sa Senado sa may alas-3 sa kaadlawon niadtong Mayo 14, uban sa usa ka itom nga van nga gidudahang nagsakay kang Dela Rosa.

Gihimakak niya nga nag­hatag sila og escort.

“If the investigation reveals that there was any unauthorized coordination, false reporting, or logistical support given to evade legal processes, those involved will face the full brunt of administrative and criminal sanctions,” matod ni Nartatez. / PNA