Pag-ibig contribution nga binuwan mosaka

Ang Pag-Ibig Fund mopaumento sa binuwan nga savings rate sa mga miyembro niini gikan sa P100 ngadto sa P200 matag usa sugod sa Pebrero 2024.

Si Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, kinsa nangulo sa Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) ug sa 11 ka miyembro nga Pag-Ibig Fund Board of Trustees, niingon sa usa ka pamahayag sa Miyerkules, Enero 17, 2024, nga ang pagsaka sa binuwan nga premium niabot tungod sa adjustment sa maximum monthly compensation nga gamiton sa pag-compute sa gikinahanglang dos porsiyento alang sa employee savings ug employer share, nga mosaka na ngadto sa P10,000 gikan sa kasamtangang P5,000.

Matod niya nga nagpasabot kini nga ang mga miyembro makatagamtam og doble nga savings ug mas taas nga cash loan entitlements.

“We at Pag-Ibig Fund have long recognized the need of our members to have higher savings that shall provide them with decent and fair returns upon their retirement, as well as higher cash loans to help them during times of need,” matod ni Acuzar.

“By implementing the new Pag-Ibig Monthly Savings Rates of both members and employers originally scheduled in 2021, not only would we be able to improve the benefits of our members, we would also be better equipped to finance the growing demand for home loans of our members while maintaining our affordable rates. All these are in line with the call of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to provide Filipino workers with opportunities to gain comfortable and productive lives,” dugang niya.

Giaprubahan sa Pag-Ibig Board of Trustees niadtong 2019 ang pagpaumento sa monthly savings rate apan nalangan ang pagpatuman niini tungod sa mga hagit nga giatubang sa publiko tungod sa Covid-19 pandemic.

Niadtong 2023, ang Employers’ Confederation of the Philippines (Ecop) nihangyo sa ahensya nga hatagan og panahon ang komunidad sa mga negosyante aron mas makabangon gikan sa nagpadayon nga pinansyal nga mga hagit tungod sa krisis sa panglawas.

Sa sayo pa, ang Federation of Free Workers, usa sa mga nag-unang organisasyon sa mga mamumuo sa nasod, nipadayag og suporta sa plano sa Pag-Ibig nga usbawan ang hapit upat ka dekada nga mandatory monthly savings rate alang sa mga miyembro ug ilang mga amo, nga nagtimaan sa responsable nga pagdumala sa ahensya sa mga pundo nga gisaligan sa mga mamumuong Pilipino ug sa mga paningkamot niini sa paghatag og sosyal nga proteksyon sa mga miyembro subay sa charter niini.

“We wish to express our support and raise no objections to your plan to increase Pag-Ibig Monthly Contributions by January 2024. With this increase, we recognize that our fellow workers will be entitled to greater savings when their memberships (with Pag-Ibig Fund) mature or upon retirement. We particularly note the equal increase in employers’ counterpart contributions, which will result in more substantial savings for our fellow workers,” matod ni manlalaban Sonny Matula, FFW national president.

Gipaluyohan usab sa Ecop ang pagsaka sa binuwan nga kontribusyon sa Pag-Ibig.

Si Pag-Ibig Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta nipadayag sa iyang pagpasalamat sa suporta sa mga stakeholders, ug nipasalig sa mga miyembro sa mas maayong benepisyo ubos sa bag-ong rates sa ahensya. (TPM sa SunStar Philippines)