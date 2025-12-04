Pag-recover sa Compostela human gibahaan, di madali

Human sa usa ka buwan nga pag-igo sa Bagyong Tino niadtong Nobiyembre 4, 2025, usa ang Lungsod sa Compostela ang grabe nga gibahaan ilabi na sa nagpuyo duol sa Cotcot River.

Naningkamot ang local nga kagamhanan sa maong lungsod sa pagbangon.

“Dili madalidali ang recovery tungod sa kadako sa kadaot but the local government headed by our Mayor Felijur P. Quino are doing its best to address related concerns on the recovery program,” pamahayag sa Municipal Administrator Joel Durante sa dihang nahinabi sa SunStar Cebu.

Gihulagway ni Durante nga mga nagpuyo sa coastal barangay nga ang Cotcot River wa sukad moawas sama sa nahitabo sa miaging buwan diin gibanlas ang mga residente.

“The biggest volume of water came from Cebu City. The Cotcot River shares the same river basin with Liloan and the Lusaran area of Cebu City, so adjacent barangays were all greatly affected,” dugang pa ni Durante. / CDF / Hulagway ni Juan Carlo De Vela