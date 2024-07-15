Pag-recycle sa battery pabiling dakong hagit, kalikupan naapiki

Giangkon sa usa ka kompaniya sa mga bateriya nga nagpabilin gihapon nga hagit alang sa mga Pinoy, hilabi na sa mga nanag-iya og sakyanan, ang pag-recycle sa ilang ginamit nga mga baterya.

Dako kini og matabang sa pagpanalipod ug pagpalambo sa kinaiyahan labaw na sa pagkontrolar sa pagdagsang sa basura.

Ang Motolite, usa ka Filipino brand, niangkon nga dili pa kaayo ingon niana kadaghan ang nahibalo kabahin sa pag-recycle og bateriya sa sakyanan sa nasod.

“It’s been a challenge because not everyone is knowledgable in terms of the proper segregation and discarding of the batteries that’s why we’ve been actively partnering with other media companies and other companies to ensure that everyone is knowledgeable at least on the basics,” matod ni Camille Fabrero, brand activation supervisor sa Motolite.

Dugang niini nga daghan gihapong bateriya ang gihatag ngadto sa mga junk shop o kaha ilabay ra sa mga sapa, “and we highly discourage that because as of mentioned, batteries have toxic materials in them if not properly taken cared of.”

Ang Motolite nga kapin 20 ka tuig na nga nag-recycle og bateriya, aduna’y Balik Baterya ug Bantay Baterya Program diin mamahimo’ng ibaligya o i-trade-in sa usa ka car owner ang ilahang ginamit nga bateriya.

“In terms of the recycling, we’ve been doing this more than 20 years already. Definitely the recycling facility has been established in PBI (Philippine Batteries Incorporated) more than 10 years ago pa. We’ve been partners with different media companies as well as different companies so one of our programs is to partner not only with the distributors but other companies,” nagkanayon si Fabrero.

Nasayran nga partner sa Motolite ang word-class recycling facility plant sa Bulacan nga Evergreen Environmental Resources, Inc. (EERI).

Subay niining nagkadaghan usab nga sakyanan sa nasod, padayon ang partnership sa maong kompaniya sa nagkadaiyang mga kompaniya aron mas dali ug paspas na ang pag-recycle og mga bateriya sa sakyanan.

“We all know especially the transportation companies for example the major companies, they have a lot of vehicles and they have a lot of discarded batteries, so what we do is partner with them with our Balik Baterya and Bantay Baterya Program so that their old batteries would be discarded and distributed properly.”

Gikataho nga moabot sa 2,500 ka metriko tonelada sa ginamit nga bateriya matag buwan o 30,000 MT matag tuig ang makolekta sa Motolite.

Subay niining pag-amping sa kalikopan, gidasig sa Motolite ang mga Sugbuanon nga i-trade-in ang ilahang ginamit nga bateriya sa ilahang mga partner distributors ingon man pinaagi sa ilahang bag-o lang gilusad nga Motolite Express Hatid (MEH).

Ang maong serbisyo 24 oras na kini nga pwede mapahimuslan sa mga Sugbuanon kon magkaproblema sa bate­riya sa ilahang sakyanan.

Ang MEH kasamtangan nga available sa Metro Cebu diin naglakip kini sa Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, ug Talisay City diin mamahimo’ng motawag sa ilahang hotline alang sa libre nga battery delivery ug pagtaud niini.

Matod ni Natalio Omictin, regional sales manager sa Motolite, nga libre ang battery check-up pinaagi sa ilahang technicians/riders nga mamahimong ihatag ang serbisyo bisan hain nga dapit sa naasoy nga mga lokasyon.

“Our goal is to service not only Cebu in general but every possible customer of Motolite,” matod ni May Guste, MEH head of hub operations.

Pasalig sa Motolite nga gikan sa pag-kontak sa usa ka kustomer sa hotline nila, anaa lang sa 30 ngadto sa 45 minutos moabot ang rider/technician sa dapit kon hain kini. / HBL