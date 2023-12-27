Pag regular sa mga PUV driver giduso

Samtang gitinguha sa Department of Transportation (DOTr) ang pagpatuman sa Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program, giduso karon sa Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ang regulari­sasyon isip mga empleyado ang mga jeepney driver.

Sa pakighinabi, si Labor Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez niingon nga ilang suportado ang PUV modernization program kon moresulta kini sa pagka regular nga empleyado sa mga drayber. “They need to be treated like regular employees who are entitled to labor and social benefits,” matod ni Benavidez.

“We support the modernization program as it can change the treatment of drivers by making them regular employees with salaries and are covered by SSS, PhilHealth,” dugang niya.

Ang labor official nagkanayon nga posible ang maong sistema sanglit gipatuman na kini sa bus sector. / HDT sa SunStar Philippines