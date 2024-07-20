Pages: Kalampusan sa Palaro tungod nila ni Rama, Garcia

Ang kalampusan sa Palaro 2024 mahimong ma-kredito sa duha ka mga “mayor,” matod sa usa ka opisyal sa Palaro.

Ang chairman sa Cebu City Sports Commission nga si John Pages niingon sa iyang mensahe sa SunStar Cebu niadtong Biyernes, Hulyo 19, 2024, nga si Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia nihimo na og hands-on approach, duha na lang ka bulan ang nahabilin, ug nakigtagbo sa Palaro teams kada adlaw.

Samtang, ang preventively nga gisuspenso nga si Mayor Michael Rama, matod ni Pages, nga mao ang nangulo sa Palaro team sa miaging 18 ka mga buwan, sa wala pa ug atol sa bidding process.

“We are thankful for his guidance and also for his restraint, not having “stolen the show’ during the Palaro week,” ingon ni Pages.

Si Rama gisuspenso sugod niadtong Mayo 2 dihang niluwat og 10 ka pahina nga resolusyon nga gipirmahan ni Ombudsman Samuel Martires.

Matod pa ni Pages nga “Overall, on Cebu City’s third hosting (1954, 1994 and 2024) and despite the issue on the CCSC (Cebu City Sports Center) track oval, I would rate the Palaro Cebu 2024 as a major success.”

“The safety of the 12,000 participants is the number one priority,” niingon si Pages.

“Crowd-drawing events like the Opening and Closing Ceremonies were well-organized. And, in the end, there were no major security-related cases,” dugang ni Pages.

“From the CCMC (Cebu City Medical Center), 186 cases were reported and 24 athletes had to be admitted. But all were properly addressed and discharged,” matod niya.

“Kudos to the 600+ doctors, nurses, PTs and medical staff,” dugang ni Pages.

Matod ni Pages nga ang 36 ka mga dulaanan gikonsiderar nga labing maayo.

“Several were of international-level, according to the Tournament Directors. These included the Dynamic Herb Football stadium; the Hoops Dome for 3X3 basketball; the CTU venue for table tennis; Metrosports for badminton; Arnis was in the Mandaue Sports Complex; chess in UP Cebu; CIT-U for gymnastics; and Futsal in the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu campus. Many venues were airconditioned, including those in the malls: SM Seaside City, G Mall, Robinsons Galleria and Il Corso Filinvest. Former PSC Chairman Eric Buhain lauded our CCSC swimming pool,” sumala niya.

“The CCSC Infirmary was a first and many athletes were treated on-the-spot and did not have to be brought to the hospital,” dugang ni Pages.

“Consider that the 28 Palaro sports included “contact sports” (where injuries are prevalent) like boxing, taekwondo, wushu, pencak silat, arnis and wrestling. For the medical team to have managed all these without major issues is a remarkable achievement,” matod niya.

“This was the first-ever Palaro to livestream all the games. Based on the Facebook data, the figures have been staggering: 5 million engagements; 9 million reach; and 45 million impressions,” dugang ni Pages. / JPS