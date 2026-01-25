Pagkabayani sa SAF 44 gihandom sa PRO 7

Gihandom sa Police Regional Office (PRO)-7 ang Special Action Force 44 nga nagbuhis sa ilang kinabuhi atol sa Mamasapano operation 11 ka tuig na ang nakalabay sa Enero 25, 2026.

Nihimo sila og wreath-laying ceremony sa sulod sa Camp Sergio Osmeña, Sr. sa pagpangulo ni Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan ug ubang mga PNP officials.

Didto usab ang mga kabanay sa pipila ka mga Sugboanong sakop sa SAF 44 aron moduyog sa padayon nga paghandom sa ilang kabayanihan nga gihimo alang sa nasud.

Nitanyag sila og mga pag-­ampo og nihalad og mga bu­wak sa Heroes Wall.

Gibasa ni Maranan ang men­sahe ni Acting PNP Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr nga nagkanayon: “This day of National Remembrance is not only about remembering what happened. It is about remembering who they were, and why their sacrifice still matters. It is about honoring courage, recognizing sacrifice, and renewing our pledge not only as police officers, but as Filipinos.”

Dugang sa mensahe nga ang SAF 44 dili lang sila mga elite commandos apan sila usa usab ka anak, amahan, igsuon ug higala nga mipili sa pag serbisyo sa katawhan bisan sa ka peligro sa ilang trabaho.

“No words can truly ease your pain. Your loss is deep, and it does not disappear with time. You did not only lose police officers you lost loved ones who should have come home. On this day, we want you to know this: we remember with you, we honor them with you, and we stand with you. Their names live on in our history and in every police officer who chooses courage, restraint, and integrity in the line of duty,” matud ni Nartatez ngadto sa mga apektadong pamilya.

Mao usab ang gihimo sa Cebu City Police Office ug sa Cebu Police Provincial Office nga dunay tema nga “In Valor We Remember: A Pledge for Future Generations.”

Ang kamatayon sa 44 ka sakop sa SAF wala kini ma­kapukan sa paghatag sa kali­naw, seguridad ug nasudnong sovereniya.

Si Police Colonel George Ylanan, ang hepe sa CCPO, nagkanayon nga ang pagdagkot og kandila aron paghandom sa mga sakop sa SAF 44 nagsimbolo sa kaisug, sakripisyo ug dili hakog nga panerbisyo sa katawhan. / AYB