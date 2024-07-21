Pagmuntar og public wifi sa Cebu City gikwestiyon

Ang public wifi outdoor access project nga giplano nga ipahimutang sa Plaza Sugbo ug Plaza Independencia, gipadaplin una sa usa ka opisyal.

Si Konsehal Jerry Guardo sa dakbayan sa Sugbo, miduso sa pag-postpone alang sa dugang pagtuon ug sa mga angayang kausaban sa iyang resolusyon sa paghatag og public wifi sa mga publikong dapit human kini gikuwes­tiyon ni Konsehal Nestor Archival Sr. niadtong Hulyo 17, 2024, atol sa regular session sa Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Ang mga pampublikong lugar mao ang Plaza Sugbo sa City Hall ug Plaza Independencia.

Ang pagpatuman sa pro­yekto gilugwayan gikan sa Hulyo 17 ngadto sa Nobiyembre 17.

Matod ni Guardo, kining gisugyot nga resolusyon su­bay sa ordinansa ni Eduardo Rama Jr., kanhi konsehal, nga maghatag og libreng wifi sa mga pampublikong lugar.

Si Guardo niingon nga ang internet provider mao ang Information Communications Technology (ICT), ug ang City Government maoy mohatag sa infrastructure equipment.

Ubos sa mga termino sa kasabutan, si Guardo miingon nga ang warranty balido sulod sa tulo ka tuig ug ang paggamit sa internet walay tino.

Samtang, gidayeg ni Konsehal Rey Gealon ang gisugyot nga resolusyon ni Guardo.

“There is a proposal that an entity is offering free Wi-Fi for the city hall without cost to the city government, and it would just be entering the portal every hour, just like in the airport. What they want is that they will insert ads for 30 seconds, and that is what’s for them, and for us, a 1-hour internet usage just like any other public facility abroad,” matod ni Gealon.

“I think that is beneficial to the government; no cost at all,” dason ni Gealon.

Apan si Archival Sr. sa iyang bahin, ang misupak sa gi-propose nga resolusyon tungod kay kini dili makaayo sa kagamhanan sa siyudad sa dihang iyang gi-note ang Program of Works and Estimates (Powe).

“This proposal for me is not advantageous to the city. I’ll just make some comments, for 25mm PVC, it’s basically about P26 or P27, it’s again multiplied by 100 times,” matod ni Archival.

Gihisgutan ni Archival nga ang mobilization ug demobilization misangpot sa pag-charge sa kagamhanan sa siyu­dad og P345,567.

“I can move my heavy equipment from here going to Camotes and back; it’s only P300 thousand. This one, a very small antenna, like that of the roof, it’s already P345, 567,” dugang ni Archival.

“What is going on here? This is something not good for the city,” dugang ni Archival.

Siya nanawagan og dugang pagtuon bahin sa maong isyu.

Mitubag si Guardo sa mga pangutana ni Archival pinaagi sa pag-ingon nga ang enginee­ring department maoy makatubag sa mga pangutana kay sila man ang nag-andam sa POWE.

“Considering that these are too technical, I would propose that we’ll invite them in an executive session our engineering who submitted the POWE so they can expound to us,” sigon ni Guardo.

Tungod niini, si Guardo nagpili nga ipalangan ang gi-propose nga resolusyon ug nanawagan og executive session sa Agusto 21, nga mag-invite og mga representante gikan sa Department of Engineering and Public Works, Bids and Awards Committee, Information and Communication Technology, contractor sa Trends and Technologies, Department of General Services.

Matod ni Konsehal Jocelyn Pesquera, ang mga represen­tante gikan sa Globe, Smart, ug Cebu Catholic Television Network, angay usab nga imbitahon sa ilang session aron mohatag og pagpasabot. / JPS