Pagpangita’g tinubdan sa tubig sa Tumalog wa gidayon

Human sa duha ka buwan sukad sa pagsira niini, ang Tumalog Falls wala gihapon magamit sa mga turista tungod kay ang local government unit sa Oslob wala na mangita sa ubang tinubdan sa tubig nga maoy mosuplay sa nabantog nga falls kay mahal ang imprastraktura ug usik sa panahon.

Ang local government unit sa Oslob pinaagi sa public information office niini nga LGU Oslob News and Updates niingon sa Mayo 23, 2024 sa chat interview nga “after a careful study, the said projects would entail infrastructure that would be very expensive and would not be finished quickly.”

“There were plans exploring finding another water source for Tumalog Falls since there is another water source found higher in the mountain area,” pasabot sa Oslob PIO. “We decided that we wait for the natural return of water when the wet season comes,” dugang sa Oslob PIO.

Apan, walay tubag kon ka­nus-a sila nihunong sa pagpangita sa ubang tinubdan sa tubig. / CDF