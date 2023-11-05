Pagpatay ni Jumalon gikondenar

Gikondenar ni Presidente Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ang pagpusil-patay sa brodkaster nga si Juan Jumalon, 57, atol sa iyang programa sa radyo sa lungsod sa Calamba, Misamis Occidental, alas 5:35 sa buntag sa Dominggo, Nobiyembre 5, 2023.

Ug gimandoan ni Marcos ang Philippine National Police (PNP) sa paghimo sa dinaliang pakisusi sa pagpatay sa brodkaster lakip sa pag-ila sa nagpaluyo sa krimen.

“Pinapaabot namin ang pakikiramay ng buong adminis­trasyon sa pangunguna ng ating Pangulo sa pamilya at mga kaanak ni Johnny Walker. Makakaasa kayo ng aming masusing pagtutok upang mabigyan ng hustisya ang kanyang pagpaslang,” tipik sa pamahayag ni Marcos, pipila ka oras human sa krimen sa Dominggo, Nob. 5.

Samtang, ang Mindanao Independent Press Council Inc. (MIPCI) nipagawas og opisyal nga pamahayag bahin sa ilang pagkasubo sa brutal nga pagpatay kang Jumalon, inilang independent community radio broadcaster sa Calamba, Mi­samis Occidental.

Sumala sa pasiunang taho sa kapulisan, si Jumalon, naila sa iyang angga sa radyo nga “Johnny Walker”, gisulod sa bugtong mamumuno sa booth sa iyang radio station, 94.7 Calamba Gold FM, sulod sa iyang residensiya sa naasoy nga oras samtang nagpahiga­yon og programa sa radyo.

Kini gideklarar nga dead on arrival sa Calamba District Hospital. Atol ning pagsuwat, blangko pa ang kapulisan bahin sa mamumuno ug motibo sa krimen.

“We express our deepest concern and unequivocal condemnation of this brazen act of violence against a member of the media. Attacks on journalists are not only attacks on the individuals themselves but are a grave assault on the fundamental principles of human rights, press freedom, and democracy itself. Such acts have become notably frequent in this country, and no matter how many journalists are killed in the name of freedom of expression, it remains a fact that this barbarity has no place in a just and civilized society,” sumala sa pamahayag sa MIPCI.

“We call upon the relevant authorities to take immediate and resolute action in response to this tragedy. It is imperative that a thorough and impartial investigation be conducted to identify and bring the perpetrator(s) to justice. This incident underscores the importance of ensuring the safety and security of journa­lists in the Philippines and the need for measures that prevent such acts from recurring. We urge the authorities to commit to safeguarding the lives and well-being of journalists, who play a vital role in upholding transparency and accountability in our society.” dason sa pamahayag.

Dugang sa MIPCI, nasubo sila ug nabalaka sa sunodsunod nga pagpamatay sa mga sakop sa media sulod sa miaging pipila ka tuig. Dason niini, ang mamahayag ug media nagpadayon nga nag-atubang og risgo tungod sa ilang serbisyo sa pagdayag sa kasa­yoran.

Matod ni sa MIPCI, ang kinatibuk-ang kahimtang sa kaluwasan sa media sa Pilipinas nagpabilin nga kabalak-an ug kinahanglang tugotan ang mga tigbalita sa pagbuhat sa ilang trabaho nga walay kahadlok, pagpanghadlok, o pagpamalos.

Ug importante kaayo alang sa mga awtoridad, civil society, ug sa internasyonal nga komunidad nga magtinabangay sa pagsulbad niini nga mga hagit, pagseguro sa kaluwasan sa mga tigbalita, ug pagsuporta sa mga prinsipyo sa kagawasan sa prensa ug kagawasan sa pagpahayag, dugang sa pamahayag.

“We extend our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Mr. Juan Jumalon and stand in solidarity with the media community in the Misamis Occidental during this difficult time. We call for swift action to bring justice to those responsible for this senseless act and to reinforce the protection of journalists in the country,” panapos sa MIPCI. (gikan sa PR)