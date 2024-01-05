Pagsulbong sa Covid 19 di tinuod

Way katuohan nga ebidensya sa pangangkon sa giingong bag-ong coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) wave sa Metro Manila, matod sa Department of Health (DOH) sa Huwebes, Enero 4, 2024.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, ang DOH nihimakak sa mensahe nga nikatap sa online bahin sa giingong pagbuylo sa Covid-19 sa kaulohan sa nasod ug gipasangil ngadto kang Dr. Ruth Divinagracia sa St. Luke’s Medical Center.

“There is no credible evidence or official announcement from health authorities supporting the assertion of a surge in Covid-19 cases at the mentioned hospital,” kini nagkanayon.

“The DOH urges the public to rely on information from reputable sources such as the agency and other official health organizations. Misinformation can contribute to unnecessary panic and fear... The DOH continues to enjoin the public to source information only from legitimate sources and platforms such as the health department, which can be accessed through the links and social media handles below,” dugang niini.

Nipasidan-an ang ahensya sa publiko sa posibleng mga kaso nga kriminal batok sa mga nalambigit sa pagkaylap sa maong “peke nga balita.” / TPM sa SunStar Philippines