Pagsulod sa baboy sa Sugbo, gusto’ng idili

Bisan nagpabiling walay kaso sa African Swine Fever (ASF) ang Probinsiya sa Sugbo, gitinguha karon ang posibilidad sa temporaryong pagdili sa pagsulod sa buhi ug mga produktong baboy aron mapanalipdan ang lokal nga industriya human sa mga report sa virus sa Negros Island.

Gikompirmar ni Cebu Provincial Veterinarian Mary Rose Vincoy niadtong Lunes, Hulyo 6, 2026, nga nakigtigom siya kang Gobernador Pamela Baricuatro bahin sa posibilidad sa temporaryong border restriction aron mapanalipdan ang hog industry sa Sugbo nga nagpabiling walay ASF.

“There was a discussion with the governor and there is a contemplation of doing that. We are looking into the possibility of a temporary ban,” matod ni Vincoy.

“I think there is a need and I recommended to the governor that I will fully support if there is a temporary ban, knowing that there are also LGUs in Negros Oriental that are trying to contain the virus,” dugang niya.

Ang giplanong executive order maglakip sab sa pag-monitor sa presyo sa baboy sa merkado aron malikayan ang pagsaka sa presyo ug mapanalipdan ang mga konsumidor.

Sumala sa Provincial Veterinary Office, gitun-an karon sa Kapitolyo ang biosecurity ug ang posibleng epekto niini sa ekonomiya sa dili pa ipatuman ang maong polisiya.

Gibanabana sa Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) nga nagkantidad og P20 bilyunes ngadto sa P22 bilyunes ang industriya sa baboy sa Sugbo, samtang giingon sa Cebu Federation of Dairy and Hog Cooperatives nga moabot kini og P25 bilyunes kon iapil ang tibuok value chain.

“When we say the hog industry, it’s not only the one who actually produces pigs, but other inputs and those will be affected with the value chain,” pasabot ni Vincoy.

Nagtuo sab ang probinsiya nga ang mga backyard ug commercial hog raisers sa Sugbo makatubag sa panginahanglan sa lokal nga merkado kon ipatuman ang temporaryong pagdili.

“We just have to understand that this is a solution for the other Cebuano to return their products… we also have to balance everything, like this is prevention, economy, and how to address the needs of the protein requirements of the Cebuano,” matod niya.

Sa pagkakaron, walay aktibong kaso sa ASF sa Sugbo.

Sumala kang Vincoy, negatibo ang resulta sa active surveillance ug laboratory testing sa 15 ka local government units (LGUs), hinungdan nga gihatagan kini sa Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) og Recognition for Active Surveillance on African Swine Fever (RAS-ASF). / CDF