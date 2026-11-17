Ang Simbahang Katoliko, uban sa mga grupo sa kabatan-unan ug sa katilingbang sibil, nisaway sa gobiyerno sa Pilipinas tungod sa pagbutang og mga koral nga pangdekorasyon aron itago ang mga nagpuyo sa mga kabos nga dapit gikan sa mga lider sa Southeast Asia ug kang US President Donald Trump atol sa ika-49 nga Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit.

“For whom is this development? For whom is this Asean gathering?” ingon ni Bishop Gerardo Alminaza, president sa Caritas Philippines, ang church’s humanitarian arm, ngadto sa SunStar Philippines.

“The poor are not eyesores to be hidden behind walls and decorative backdrops. They are our brothers and sisters... whose dignity must always come first,” sumala pa sa obispo.

Matod niya, ang tinuod nga kalambuan kinahanglang magsilbi niadtong kasagarang mabiyaan.

“As Christians, we are called to see Christ in the faces of the poor, not turn our eyes away from them,” saysay ni Alminaza. “May this Asean gathering be an opportunity not merely to welcome leaders, but to listen to the poor and ensure that no one is made invisible,” dugang niya.

Gipahawan sa mga lokal nga gobiyerno ang mga informal settlement ug gagmay nga mga tindahan sa mga lugar nga agian sa mga inila nga bisita sa Manila, ug nagbutang og mga koral ug babag nga gidayandayanan og mga artwork aron sa pag-abiabi sa mga lider.

Gihulagway sa mga aktibista ang maong pagpanglimpyo isip usa ka pasundayag aron tabonan ang tinuod nga kahimtang sa kinabuhi sa mga ordinaryong Pilipino, aron mohaom sa imahe nga gustong ipakita sa administrasyong Marcos ngadto sa international community.

“It does not want to see the result of its own failure to serve the people. The poor are again treated as eyesores, not as human beings deserving of government support,” matod ni Sophia Reyes, spokesperson sa youth group Spark.

“What the government may deem ‘eyesores’ is really the true face of the Philippines under Marcos’ rule, and not the sanitized image they plan to put up for barely a week,” dugang niya. / Ronald O. Reyes / SunStar Philippines