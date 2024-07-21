Pahibalo sa Globe

Usa ka isyu sa software sa crowdstrike ang hinungdan sa usa ka global nga pag-ataki sa IT nga nakaapekto sa mga sistema sa Microsoft Windows nga nagresulta sa mga pagkabalda sa serbisyo sa pipi­la ka mga industriya ug mahinungdanon nga mga sektor sa tibuok nasod.

Apan ang pundasyon sa mga serbisyo sa Globe nga nag­lakip sa tawag, text ug data connectivity, bisan pa niini, nagpabilin nga wala maapektuhan.

“The issue was isolated to a few Windows-based workstations that our employees use for work for the most part, and some

servers that do not materially affect our core services,” matod ni Anton Bonifacio, chief information security officer sa Globe.

Moabot sa 80 milyunes ang customers nga gialagaran sa Globe. / PR